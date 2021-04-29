How to get Batman Zero skin in Fortnite Season 6 - Dexerto

While fans have known about the Armored Batman Zero Point outfit for a while now, another outfit for the Caped Crusader has leaked, simply called Batman Zero. Here’s everything we know about it, including when it’s coming and how it’ll be released.

In early 2021, Epic Games announced that it was crossing-over with DC for a brand-new comic book called Batman/Fortnite, which would expand upon both worlds’ lore. Fans who bought each issue would receive special in-game items and those with all six would receive a special Armored Batman Zero Point outfit.

Now, another Batman skin was leaked to the world and it seems to be separate from the Armored one. The best part is that this, titled simply as Batman Zero, will be available for everyone regardless of the comics that you buy.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 6 Batman Zero bundle leaks

The Batman cosmetics just got decrypted! (Image via @Luwwani) pic.twitter.com/jQUNbj1All — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

On April 29, 2021, numerous Fortnite leakers and dataminers revealed that a special Batman Zero bundle was decrypted. While many initially assumed that this was the same as the Armored skin, it seems to be completely different.

Read More: How to find all soccer characters in Fortnite Season 6

This version of Batman seems to be the one featured on the covers for the comic books and features a more rugged look, with his sleeves torn off and his cape ripped.

The bundle also includes a loading screen and a special Grappling Axe pickaxe. From the leaked images, the cape backbling may double as a glider but this is unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Batman Zero bundle Item Shop release date

The Batman Zero outfit will be available in the Item Shop on May 5. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 29, 2021

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the bundle will be available within the Item Shop on May 5, 2021. This news took many fans by surprise, as most didn’t expect another Batman skin to hit the shop, let alone so close to the start of the comic book.

Read More: How to defeat Glyph Master Raz in Fortnite and get Mythic Explosive Bow

Currently, it’s unknown just how much the bundle will cost players but considering others of similar value launch for over 2,000 V-Bucks, it wouldn’t be surprising if this Batman Zero bundle follows suit.