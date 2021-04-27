How to defeat Glyph Master Raz in Fortnite and get Mythic Explosive Bow - Dexerto

Epic Games has released the final part of the Fortnite Season 6 Spire Challenges, which grants you a special skin for Raz once you complete it. This update’s challenge tasks players with defeating the Glyph Master version, who also drops a special Mythic-rarity bow.

The Spire Quests for Fortnite are finally over. After a few long weeks of sometimes annoying challenges, players are finally able to get their hands on the Glyph Master variant of Raz, which is pretty different from the standard version available in the battle pass.

In order to do that though, fans will have to complete the final set of Spire Quests, which were released with 16.30’s release on April 27. While the first two parts are pretty simple, completing a certain amount of challenges and talking to three NPCs, the last part can be difficult.

Glyph Master Raz and Spire Artifact location in Fortnite

To get the skin, players need to find and defeat the Glyph Master Raz NPC on the map and pick up the Spire Artifact that he drops.

Fans will have to go to The Spire, the point-of-interest found at the center of the map, to locate him. He’ll be roaming around the level right before the actual spire itself.

He has more health and deals more damage than any other NPC that you can fight around the map, so you’ll have your work cut out for you. This means you’ll want high damage weapons and tons of ammo. Even with that, however, you’ll probably have a difficult time, so you might want to grab a teammate or two to help you.

Once he’s defeated, he’ll drop the Spire Artifact. It’s very small and disappears very quickly so you’ll want to not waste any time once it appears.

Fortnite Mythic Explosive Bow

While Glyph Master Raz will drop a Spire Artifact, you’ll also want to pick up the Mythic Explosive Bow that he drops as well.

This version of the bow is powerful, dealing major damage on impact and dropping a few more grenades after the initial arrow hits its target. Given where the explosives go, you won’t want to use this weapon in close-quarters as it can end up killing you too.

While it packs a punch, it’s unknown if it’ll actually become part of the current metagame like the Spire Assassin’s Primal Shotgun did at the start of the season. Still, if you want a powerful weapon, look no further than the Mythic Explosive Bow.