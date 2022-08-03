If you’re wondering where to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite, our simple guide will help you cause some water-based chaos and earn XP along the way.

Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer event is almost over, but there are still a few more quests to complete to get all of those free rewards, including one that involves destroying large sea buoys with missiles.

Whether you’re not sure what large sea buoys are, you’re struggling to find them on the map, or you just need some tips on how to destroy them with a motorboat, you’ll find all the details you need below.

Epic Games

What are large sea buoys in Fortnite?

Large sea buoys in Fortnite are red structures with colorful balloons attached to the top of them. You can find plenty of them floating in the water near the islands on the eastern side of the map.

How to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite

If you’re trying to complete the ‘destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles’ challenge in Fortnite, we’d recommend heading to the motorboat dock floating on the water southeast of The Daily Bugle.

Enter a motorboat and there should be a large sea buoy right in front of you. Get close enough, aim your crosshair at it, and then fire a missile. You might need to shoot twice to completely destroy it.

Epic Games Here’s where you can find motorboats to destroy large sea buoys.

Once this is done, you can simply follow the motorboat race track around the water and you’ll spot plenty of large sea buoy locations along the way. Rinse and repeat until you’ve finished the challenge.

If you’ve not already completed them, now would also be a good time to tick off the ‘complete a lap around the boat race circuit’ quest and the ‘catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat’ quest.