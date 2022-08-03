GamingFortnite

How to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite

Daniel Megarry. Last updated: Aug 03, 2022
A LARGE SEA BUOY IN FORTNITE
Epic Games

If you’re wondering where to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite, our simple guide will help you cause some water-based chaos and earn XP along the way.

Fortnite’s No Sweat Summer event is almost over, but there are still a few more quests to complete to get all of those free rewards, including one that involves destroying large sea buoys with missiles.

Whether you’re not sure what large sea buoys are, you’re struggling to find them on the map, or you just need some tips on how to destroy them with a motorboat, you’ll find all the details you need below.

a poster for fortnite no sweat summer
Epic Games

What are large sea buoys in Fortnite?

Large sea buoys in Fortnite are red structures with colorful balloons attached to the top of them. You can find plenty of them floating in the water near the islands on the eastern side of the map.

How to destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles in Fortnite

If you’re trying to complete the ‘destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles’ challenge in Fortnite, we’d recommend heading to the motorboat dock floating on the water southeast of The Daily Bugle.

Enter a motorboat and there should be a large sea buoy right in front of you. Get close enough, aim your crosshair at it, and then fire a missile. You might need to shoot twice to completely destroy it.

A Fortnite map with large sea buoys and motorboats on it
Epic Games
Here’s where you can find motorboats to destroy large sea buoys.

Once this is done, you can simply follow the motorboat race track around the water and you’ll spot plenty of large sea buoy locations along the way. Rinse and repeat until you’ve finished the challenge.

If you’ve not already completed them, now would also be a good time to tick off the ‘complete a lap around the boat race circuit’ quest and the ‘catch 3 seconds of air while driving a Motorboat’ quest.

keep reading

image for article: "The best PC controller for gaming in 2022: Top picks"
Tech

The best PC controller for gaming in 2022: Top picks

Sayem Ahmed. 21 minutes ago
Pokemon wild area max raid battles
Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield: Which Pokemon are in Max Raid Battles now?

Alex Garton. 24 minutes ago
Bola and Jake Paul
Entertainment

Brother from Jussie Smollett hoax challenges Jake Paul to “real fight”

Kawter Abed. 28 minutes ago
loading...