How to complete all Fortnite No Sweat Summer Quests & get free rewards

Daniel Megarry . 1 hour ago

The No Sweat Summer event has arrived in Fortnite, with loads of quests to complete and a chance to earn some free cosmetics like the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling.

Every year, Epic Games celebrates the arrival of summer in Fortnite with a few weeks of fun in the sun that usually involves map changes, loads of new skins, and the occasional weapon or item unvaulting to enjoy.

For this year’s celebration, which is called No Sweat Summer, there are also a set of challenges to complete with the opportunity to unlock some free cosmetics like the Ice-Blasted Snow Cruchem Back Bling.

Epic Games

How to get all Fortnite No Sweat Summer free rewards

Here are all of the No Sweat Summer rewards and how to unlock them:

Reward How to unlock it Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling (Meowscles’ Tail) Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling (Fishy Flurry) Not available yet (requires a future quest) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling (Goopy Guff) Not available yet (requires a future quest) No Sweatin’ Lobby Track Not available yet (requires a future quest) Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem Back Bling (Nana Frost) Complete three No Sweat Summer Quests Sweaty Sailer Glider Complete seven No Sweat Summer Quests Sweaty Rotation Emote Complete 14 No Sweat Summer Quests

All Fortnite No Sweat Summer challenges (so far)

Here are all of the No Sweat Summer challenges available in Fortnite right now:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event (1)

Pick up a No Sweat sign (1)

Carry the No Sweat sign and place it at a sponsorship location (1)

We’ll keep this page updated as new challenges are released.

When are No Sweat Summer challenges released in Fortnite?

A new No Sweat Summer quest will be released every day in Fortnite, most likely at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM BST which is the same time the first challenge went live.

This will continue until August 3, 2022, which is when the final challenge is expected to go live.

