How to craft a Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite

Several of LEGO Fortnite’s new Star Wars-themed items require players to use a Rebel Workbench; here’s how to build one.

Fortnite’s v29.40 brings Star Wars‘ Rebel fighters and the Galactic Empire into the LEGO mode through a rift. To ensure the Rebellion stands a chance against its pursuers, players must help prepare a Rebel Village, a task made easier with the addition of DL-44 Blasters, Lightsabers, and Thermal Detonators.

But accessing some of these tools first requires the creation of a Rebel Workbench. Since users will have to unlock the ability to craft the workbench, here’s what everyone needs to know.

Rebel Workbenches are essential for building Star Wars-themed items.

Crafting the Rebel Workbench in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock the Rebel Workbench recipe, players have to find Plastoid and wood materials to add to their inventory.

Plastoid can be picked up from defeated Stormtroopers or obtained after destroying boxes emblazoned with the Imperial logo in Empire Outposts. Meanwhile, Wood can be retrieved from the ground or farmed from trees all around the Grasslands.

The recipe for the Rebel Workbench requires five Wood and eight Plastoid, so it should prove a fairly easy build overall.

With the Rebel Workbench stationed and ready to go, LEGO Fortnite players will be able to build new tools such as DL-44 Blasters and Thermal Detonators.