Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite & how to block hits using one

Lightsabers have finally returned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2! If you’re wondering where to find one or how to block hits using a Lightsaber, we’ve got all the details you need.

Whether you’re a Star Wars superfan or you’ve never watched a single one of the blockbuster sci-fi movies, everyone loves a lightsaber. There’s just something cool about the look, the sounds, and the feel of them.

So naturally, the idea of them being added back into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is a pretty exciting one. If you’re looking to get your hands on one of them, we’ve got all the information you need below.

Where to find Lightsabers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Lightsabers can be found all around the island as floor loot, so make sure you keep an eye on the ground. They’re small but glow with an orange light, which makes spotting them from a distance easier.

In previous seasons, Lightsabers could be found in special chests known as Lightsaber Cubes, but it doesn’t look like you need to use them in order to get yourself a Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

How to use a Lightsaber in Fortnite

Lightsabers are a melee weapon in Fortnite, which means you need to get up close and personal with your opponents to deal any damage – so we’d recommend always having a gun as a backup option.

You can use the ‘shoot’ button (R2 on PS5) to swing the Lightsaber, stringing hits together for a combo, or use the ‘aim’ button (L2 on PS5) to block incoming attacks, whether that’s melee damage or bullets.

How to block hits using a Lightsaber in Fortnite

In order to block hits using a Lightsaber, you’ll simply need to use the ‘aim’ button on your controller or keyboard when an opponent is attacking you. The Lightsaber can block both bullets and melee attacks.

Read More: Best weapons in Fortnite ranked

One of the ‘May the 4th’ challenges requires you to ‘block hits using a Lightsaber’ at least 10 times, which can be a bit tricky, but as long as you get the timing right you’ll complete it in no time.

Which Star Wars Lightsabers are available in Fortnite?

There are currently four Lightsabers available to find in Fortnite: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber, Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber, Mace Windu’s Lightsaber, and Obi-Wan’s Lightsaber.

You’ll find them all at random, and they have the same performance as each other, so it’s purely down to personal preference which one you want to keep in your loadout.

