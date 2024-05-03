How to craft Star Wars Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

The newly released LEGO Fortnite crossover with Star Wars added Blasters to the game mode; here’s how to craft them.

A new rift opened up with the launch of Fortnite v29.40, bringing Star Wars’ Rebels to LEGO mode with the Galactic Empire hot on their heels. Of course, the Rebellion’s forces mean to make a stand, but they must first establish a thriving Rebel Village to do so.

Weapons like DL-44 and E-11 Blasters should ensure such a feat is easy to accomplish. The only problem is that players have to build the weapons from the ground up. Here are details on how to do just that.

Article continues after ad

How to craft Blasters in LEGO Fortnite

Notably, building a Star Wars Blaster first requires players to craft a Rebel Workbench. The recipe for the workbench requires 8x Plastoid and 5x Wood. Plastoid can be picked up from downed Stormtroopers and Imperial chests, while Wood can be harvested from trees.

Article continues after ad

Once the Rebel Workbench is completed, LEGO Fortnite players looking to create DL-44 Blasters should have the following materials in their inventory: 1x Power Cell, 2x Cut Ruby, and 6x Durasteel.

The materials for crafting E-11 Blasters include 1x Power Cell, 1x Cut Ruby, 3x Scrap Durasteel, and 10x Plastoid.

Epic Games/Disney

Power Cells can be made at uncommon-level Craft Benches using 6x Glass and 50x Biomass. The Cut Ruby resource comes from finding Ruby in a Desert biome Lava Cave, and then cutting the gem with a Pickaxe rated ‘Rare’ or higher.

Article continues after ad

Finally, obtaining Durasteel requires Scrap Durasteel, which players can acquire in Captain Bravara’s camp or by searching the Star Destroyer crash site.

Check out the following for more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track | All Star Wars Quests