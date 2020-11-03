 How to complete Fortnite Season 4's secret Grave Mistake challenge - Dexerto
How to complete Fortnite Season 4’s secret Grave Mistake challenge

Published: 3/Nov/2020 23:11

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 is winding down but if you’re in need of some last-minute experience boosts, challenges are the way to go and we’ve got you covered with this week’s secret mission.

Each and every week fresh challenges drop into the mix throughout Fortnite. Whether it’s traveling to a new location or opening chests, there’s always a simple task that’ll grant you a ton of XP.

On top of these weekly challenges, Epic Games loves to add some secret objectives with each new update. Throughout the current season, evil gnomes have been scheming. If you’ve kept up with the ongoing storyline, you would have already claimed a good chunk of XP for your efforts.

While we’ve already put a stop to the catastrophic plans of these gnomes, there’s still more to do. This week, however, things couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to embrace the meme.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
This week’s secret challenge is all about paying your respects.

After stumbling upon the evil gnomes, shooting down their nuclear efforts, and discovering a handful of most-wanted posters, your task this week is a little different. It can be smashed out in a matter of seconds just by dropping into Slurpy Swamp.

Once you’ve landed, head just North of this Point of Interest. Amidst the swampy territory is a small plot of land without any buildings or structures. Keep your eyes to the ground and you’ll notice something unique nearby.

Directly in front of a tree is a grave for the leader of the evil gnomes. You could easily stumble upon this by mistake but if you interact with it, 20,000XP will be yours. All you need to do if ‘Pay Respects.’

This is a nod to Call of Duty Advanced Warfare’s iconic moment towards the start of the 2014 campaign. Holding down the ‘F’ key will allow you to pay respects in Fortnite, just like it did in the meme-worthy cutscene six years back.

Call of Duty gameplay
Activision
Pressing ‘F’ to pay respects originated in 2014’s Call of Duty Advanced Warfare.

There are no elaborate plans to follow, no reasons to travel the map. Simply paying your respects to the fallen gnome leader will get you your XP for the week. 

There’s no telling if this is the final step in the secret storyline. If you’re struggling for last-minute XP gains, however, this is one of the simplest things you can do to get an easy boost.

Fortnite leak reveals Disney crossover: How to get free Disney+

Published: 3/Nov/2020 12:54

by Daniel Megarry
Disney / Epic Games

Disney+ Fortnite Season 4

News of a collaboration between Fortnite and Disney+ has leaked, with players being offered two free months on the streaming service as a reward for purchasing skins or V-Bucks.

Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 has introduced some of the most beloved Marvel superheroes and villains to the game, either as skins or by having their abilities playable in the game. Seeing the likes of Iron Man, Thor and Storm in the Fortnite universe has been a highlight.

Now, a new leak from VastBlast on Twitter suggests Fortnite’s partnership with Disney, who own Marvel and their roster of superheroes, is about to get even stronger with a Disney+ collaboration incoming.

Fortnite players will be able to get 2 months of Disney+ for free

The leak, shared by VastBlast on Twitter, reveals that if players purchase V-Bucks or make any real money purchase from the in-game store from now until December 31, 2020, they’ll get up to 2 months of Disney+ for free.

VastBlast also claims there will be “new lower prices” so players can “power up with Disney+”.

The collaboration means that fans will be able to stream all their favorite Marvel movies like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as originals like The Mandalorian and the upcoming Scarlet Witch series WandaVision, for free.

The new collaboration hasn’t been officially announced yet, so we don’t have full details about whether existing Disney+ users will be able to claim those free months of streaming. The announcement from Epic is expected to go live here at some point soon.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as new information is announced about the Fortnite and Disney+ collaboration.

Fortnite x Marvel Epic Games
Epic Games / Marvel
Fortnite players will be able to get two months free of Disney+ with in-store purchases

Fortnite fans are hoping for more Disney crossovers

As well as getting Disney+ for free, the leak has players hyped about other potential crossovers between Fortnite and Disney properties. Many are hoping for skins based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars or The Mandalorian characters to appear in the game in future seasons.

Others speculated that there could be even bigger things in the works from Disney and Fortnite’s team-up, with one fan writing: “There better be a Fortnite Disney Plus series in the works.”

With Chapter 2: Season 4 of Fortnite coming to an end soon, prominent leaker iFireMonkey has claimed that an event planned to round off the season will be “the biggest ever” – you can find out more about that here.