How to complete Fortnite Season 4's secret Grave Mistake challenge - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 4 is winding down but if you’re in need of some last-minute experience boosts, challenges are the way to go and we’ve got you covered with this week’s secret mission.

Each and every week fresh challenges drop into the mix throughout Fortnite. Whether it’s traveling to a new location or opening chests, there’s always a simple task that’ll grant you a ton of XP.

On top of these weekly challenges, Epic Games loves to add some secret objectives with each new update. Throughout the current season, evil gnomes have been scheming. If you’ve kept up with the ongoing storyline, you would have already claimed a good chunk of XP for your efforts.

While we’ve already put a stop to the catastrophic plans of these gnomes, there’s still more to do. This week, however, things couldn’t be simpler. It’s time to embrace the meme.

After stumbling upon the evil gnomes, shooting down their nuclear efforts, and discovering a handful of most-wanted posters, your task this week is a little different. It can be smashed out in a matter of seconds just by dropping into Slurpy Swamp.

Once you’ve landed, head just North of this Point of Interest. Amidst the swampy territory is a small plot of land without any buildings or structures. Keep your eyes to the ground and you’ll notice something unique nearby.

Directly in front of a tree is a grave for the leader of the evil gnomes. You could easily stumble upon this by mistake but if you interact with it, 20,000XP will be yours. All you need to do if ‘Pay Respects.’

This is a nod to Call of Duty Advanced Warfare’s iconic moment towards the start of the 2014 campaign. Holding down the ‘F’ key will allow you to pay respects in Fortnite, just like it did in the meme-worthy cutscene six years back.

There are no elaborate plans to follow, no reasons to travel the map. Simply paying your respects to the fallen gnome leader will get you your XP for the week.

There’s no telling if this is the final step in the secret storyline. If you’re struggling for last-minute XP gains, however, this is one of the simplest things you can do to get an easy boost.