 How to get Fortnite's free Throwback OG pickaxe - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to get Fortnite’s free Throwback OG pickaxe

Published: 2/Nov/2020 16:13

by Connor Bennett
Throwback pickaxe with the fortnite logo
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4 PS5 xbox series x

Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on a free throwback pickaxe before the game makes the leap to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Here’s how. 

Just like plenty of other game developers and publishers, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be making the leap to next-gen when the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 launch in November. 

The battle royale devs have already shown off some of the graphical changes that they’ll be making, but as it draws closer, fans can also get their hands on a bit of Fortnite history.

Just before the launch of the next-gen consoles, a free Throwback Axe ‘OG’ Pickaxe will be available, and here’s how you’ll be able to get it. 

Fortnite character standing by a truck
Epic Games
Fortnite is jumping to next-gen, but there will be changes.

How to claim Fortnite’s free OG Throwback pickaxe

As the name suggests, the throwback pickaxe is going to be just that – a throwback to Fortnite Chapter 1 and the original pickaxe that players used. 

It might not be the most extravagant pickaxe ever, but, it’s something that every OG player will remember, and making it a part of your locker is just a way to remember how the game used to be before the big leap to next-gen.

Getting your hands on it will be quite simple. Epic have announced that it’ll be in the in-game store and PlayStation store from November 4, so you’ll just have to download the pack to claim it before January 15th, 2021.

  1. Head to the Fortnite Item Shop/PlayStation store from November 4
  2. Click on the OG Throwback pickaxe
  3. Press purchase and accept
  4. Wait for it to go through
  5. The pickaxe will be in your item locker!
throwback fortnite pickaxe inside the item locker
Epic Games
The throwback pickaxe was the default harvesting tool.

Fortnite changes for PS5 & Xbox Series X | S

As well as that, Epic have also revealed how they’ll be taking advantage of the new consoles once they launch in the middle of November. 

On top of the previously announced graphical changes, load times will also be improved thanks to the new hardware. PlayStation 5 owners will also be able to set their favorite Fortnite game mode on their home screen so that can jump right into it, instead of going through all the menus. 

In addition to that, progress that you’ve already made on your account in the way of levels will also carry over to the next-gen, presumably through your Epic Games account. 

So, be sure to pick up the free pickaxe and gear up for Fortnite’s big leap to next-gen, it’s sure to be an interesting period ahead.

Fortnite

How to get new Fortnite Lachlan skin early

Published: 2/Nov/2020 13:34

by Jacob Hale
Epic Games / YouTube: Lachlan

Lachlan

Australian star Lachlan Power is the next content creator to get his own skin in the Fortnite Icon Series, following in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Loserfruit and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins before him.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

The announcement was first made on October 30, revealing that his cosmetics set — including outfit, pickaxe, back bling and emote — would arrive in the Item Shop on Thursday, November 12, for fans to buy and show their support.

That said, he and Epic Games are also giving lucky fans the opportunity to earn the skin and cosmetics four days early, on November 8, making it literally the rarest skin in the game ahead of its official release.

Fortnite Lachlan Icon Series
Epic Games/Lachlan
Fortnite and Lachlan have come together to create his new skin and cosmetic set in the game.

How to get Lachlan’s Icon Series set early

Now, details have been revealed of the event that will allow Lachlan’s fans and top players to try and earn the skin before anyone else, and it’s as wacky as you would expect from the Australian.

Announced on Sunday, November 1, Lachlan and Epic will be hosting Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy, a Trios event in which players can only use their Pickaxe as their primary weapon — with just items like Rusty Cans, Impulse Grenades, and Decoy Grenades to outplay opponents.

At the end of the tournament in each region, the winning team will win themselves the new Lachlan cosmetic set completely free, four days before anyone else.

Also, there will be no shields or healing items in the tournament, and builds will also be capped to 10 per material, so don’t expect to be able to just box up and win the game!

Fortnite Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy tournament early access new skin
Epic Games
Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy might be one of the weirdest Fortnite tournaments yet!

How to compete in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy

Competing in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy couldn’t be easier, and it’s open to anyone. Here’s what you’ve got to do on November 8:

  1. Load up Fortnite.
  2. Head to the ‘Compete’ tab in the Game lobby.
  3. Choose the Lachlan Pickaxe Frenzy event.
  4. Once the event window opens, you’ll have two hours to complete 10 total matches.
  5. If you win, you and your two teammates will get the Lachlan Icon Series set as a reward!

There is no set time available for the Pickaxe Frenzy yet, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for an announcement so you know when to be available.