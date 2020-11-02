How to get Fortnite's free Throwback OG pickaxe - Dexerto

Fortnite players will be able to get their hands on a free throwback pickaxe before the game makes the leap to Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Here’s how.

Just like plenty of other game developers and publishers, Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite will be making the leap to next-gen when the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 launch in November.

The battle royale devs have already shown off some of the graphical changes that they’ll be making, but as it draws closer, fans can also get their hands on a bit of Fortnite history.

Just before the launch of the next-gen consoles, a free Throwback Axe ‘OG’ Pickaxe will be available, and here’s how you’ll be able to get it.

How to claim Fortnite’s free OG Throwback pickaxe

As the name suggests, the throwback pickaxe is going to be just that – a throwback to Fortnite Chapter 1 and the original pickaxe that players used.

It might not be the most extravagant pickaxe ever, but, it’s something that every OG player will remember, and making it a part of your locker is just a way to remember how the game used to be before the big leap to next-gen.

Getting your hands on it will be quite simple. Epic have announced that it’ll be in the in-game store and PlayStation store from November 4, so you’ll just have to download the pack to claim it before January 15th, 2021.

Head to the Fortnite Item Shop/PlayStation store from November 4 Click on the OG Throwback pickaxe Press purchase and accept Wait for it to go through The pickaxe will be in your item locker!

Fortnite changes for PS5 & Xbox Series X | S

As well as that, Epic have also revealed how they’ll be taking advantage of the new consoles once they launch in the middle of November.

On top of the previously announced graphical changes, load times will also be improved thanks to the new hardware. PlayStation 5 owners will also be able to set their favorite Fortnite game mode on their home screen so that can jump right into it, instead of going through all the menus.

In addition to that, progress that you’ve already made on your account in the way of levels will also carry over to the next-gen, presumably through your Epic Games account.

So, be sure to pick up the free pickaxe and gear up for Fortnite’s big leap to next-gen, it’s sure to be an interesting period ahead.