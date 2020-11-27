How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 4 is now entering its final week, but before it wraps up, you’ve got one last batch of Challenges to get through in order to claim some huge last-minute experience.

After what feels like forever, the current Marvel-themed takeover is about to reach its conclusion. Galactus is hurtling towards the map, and the Nexus War is finally set for a major in-game event on December 1.

If you’re worried that you might not have time to fill out your Battle Pass before then, fear not. Epic Games has come through with more XP boosts this week than any week prior. You’ll be able to catch up and finish things off in no time thanks to this week’s XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

From where you’ll need to go and what you’ll need to do, we’ve got everything broken down. Here’s how you can complete Week 14’s XP offerings.

There are a whopping 12 Challenges to get through this week, plenty to keep you busy. Many of these can be kept in the back of your mind while you focus on some of the more tricky ones. However, there’s nothing too complex here, so you should be able to get them all done in barely a few hours of playing.

Some Challenges ask you to use certain weapons and items. Be sure to track down Assault Rifles and Boogie Bombs in every game while keeping an eye out for vehicles as well.

One unique task requires you to keep your full health bar intact along with full shields. Obviously, this might need you to camp things out and play it safe. Eight minutes is the set time so try to find a safe spot, barricade yourself in, and wait this one through.

For more casual Challenges like fishing from a motorboat or riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York, your best bet could be to drop into some Team Rumble. Trying these in the standard Battle Royale playlists might prove frustrating. The full list of Week 14 Challenges can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000/2,500/10,000)

Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (1/9/15)

Fish for items from a motorboat

Fish for items from a motorboat and a Choppa in a single match

Fish for items from a motorboat a Choppa, and a pickup truck bed in a single match

Maintain full shield and health for 2/4/8 minutes in a single match

Deliver a Small Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries

Generate power for Stark Industries by riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York (3)

Harvest Buses and RVs in native Fortnite locations (1)

Release Slurp into the atmosphere (3)

Boogie before oblivion (1)

Eliminate opponents outside of Stark Industries, Misty Meadows, or Weeping Woods (15)

Whether you’re trying to complete the Battle Pass before it’s too late, or aiming for the ultra-rare foil skins, time is running out. This is your final week in Season 4 so get through as many Challenges are you can before everything’s gone.

To get ready for the new season, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Galactus event in Fortnite.