 How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges - Dexerto
Fortnite

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

Published: 27/Nov/2020 2:12

by Brad Norton
Fortnite XP Xtravaganza
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 is now entering its final week, but before it wraps up, you’ve got one last batch of Challenges to get through in order to claim some huge last-minute experience.

After what feels like forever, the current Marvel-themed takeover is about to reach its conclusion. Galactus is hurtling towards the map, and the Nexus War is finally set for a major in-game event on December 1.

If you’re worried that you might not have time to fill out your Battle Pass before then, fear not. Epic Games has come through with more XP boosts this week than any week prior. You’ll be able to catch up and finish things off in no time thanks to this week’s XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

From where you’ll need to go and what you’ll need to do, we’ve got everything broken down. Here’s how you can complete Week 14’s XP offerings.

Fortnite skins
Epic Games
Foil skins for the current Marvel lineup will soon be gone forever.

There are a whopping 12 Challenges to get through this week, plenty to keep you busy. Many of these can be kept in the back of your mind while you focus on some of the more tricky ones. However, there’s nothing too complex here, so you should be able to get them all done in barely a few hours of playing.

Some Challenges ask you to use certain weapons and items. Be sure to track down Assault Rifles and Boogie Bombs in every game while keeping an eye out for vehicles as well.

One unique task requires you to keep your full health bar intact along with full shields. Obviously, this might need you to camp things out and play it safe. Eight minutes is the set time so try to find a safe spot, barricade yourself in, and wait this one through.

For more casual Challenges like fishing from a motorboat or riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York, your best bet could be to drop into some Team Rumble. Trying these in the standard Battle Royale playlists might prove frustrating. The full list of Week 14 Challenges can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000/2,500/10,000)
  • Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (1/9/15)
  • Fish for items from a motorboat
  • Fish for items from a motorboat and a Choppa in a single match
  • Fish for items from a motorboat a Choppa, and a pickup truck bed in a single match
  • Maintain full shield and health for 2/4/8 minutes in a single match
  • Deliver a Small Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries
  • Generate power for Stark Industries by riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York (3)
  • Harvest Buses and RVs in native Fortnite locations (1)
  • Release Slurp into the atmosphere (3)
  • Boogie before oblivion (1)
  • Eliminate opponents outside of Stark Industries, Misty Meadows, or Weeping Woods (15)
Fortnite fishing
Epic Games
Fishing will play a big role in your XP gains in this final week of Season 4.

Whether you’re trying to complete the Battle Pass before it’s too late, or aiming for the ultra-rare foil skins, time is running out. This is your final week in Season 4 so get through as many Challenges are you can before everything’s gone.

To get ready for the new season, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Galactus event in Fortnite.

Gaming

NICKMERCS claims Warzone is “not looking good” compared to Fortnite

Published: 27/Nov/2020 1:24

by Theo Salaun
nickmercs warzone fortnite
Epic Games / YouTube, more NICKMERCS / Infinity Ward

NICKMERCS Warzone

From Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone and back, NICKMERCS is as experienced in both battle royales as anyone. After jumping back into Epic Games’ iteration, he claims the third-person shooter has a serious edge over Warzone right now.

In a long overdue Fortnite return stream with SypherPK, another battle royale maestro, FaZe Clan and MFAM’s Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff got back into the groove and decided it was time to compare his favorite BR titles. Of course, with so many followers, the MFAM audience deserves an explanation for the change in content.

While the popular streamer built his following in Epic Games’ unique title, his Twitch following grew to a whopping 4.6 million followers with thanks to months spent popping off on Verdansk. Having hosted, participated, and won Warzone tournaments in that span, he’s flown into the world’s top 15 most-followed Twitch streamers.

But, with Call of Duty’s sights set on the Black Ops Cold War release, Warzone has lost some lustre and NICKMERCS has returned to the consistently-updated Fortnite. Fittingly, he proceeded to explain that those updates give Fortnite an edge over Warzone.

It took Nick some time to get used to Fortnite’s mechanics, as he and SypherPK delved into the differences between the two games’ aim assists and how exponential and linears differ between the two. Ultimately, despite the discomfort upon switching over, the BR aficionado found himself loving it.

To explain his intentions in trying Fortnite again, NICKMERCS minced no words: “Listen, the current state over on the Call of Duty side of things is not looking good. There was supposed to be a big update coming in December, we haven’t heard anything about that. Really not good.”

And then, to contrast why Fortnite feels like the superior BR right now, he couldn’t help but give props to Epic Games’ consistent content delivery: “On the other hand, for Fortnite, there’s big-time updates and map changes right around the corner before Christmas.”

Fortnite Item Shop
Epic Games
Fortnite’s shop gets consistent action, while Warzone’s is very quiet right now.

Fortnite and Apex Legends follow a similar format as titles, where the game is free and updated seasonally. Warzone was Call of Duty’s successful effort to do the same, but things became complicated by BOCW’s release.

Now, Warzone’s seasonal content schedule has been disrupted by Activision’s focus on selling BOCW. The company is trying to get the best of both worlds: a free battle royale’s player base with the money of an annual title like FIFA, Madden, and NBA 2K franchises.

By putting their money into BOCW tournaments and content, CoD seems to have pushed NICKMERCS to return to a game that, distraction-free, is regularly putting out content.