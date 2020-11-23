 Fortnite leaker claims mods are coming soon - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite leaker claims mods are coming soon

Published: 23/Nov/2020 11:39

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite character standing near a workbench
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite could soon be getting support for mods if a claim from a reliable leaker is to be believed. 

Since being released over three years ago, Fortnite’s new content and changes have all come from Epic Games. The developers had added everything from new weapons to a new map, as well as unique vehicles that you won’t see anywhere else.

Though, Fortnite players have gone above and beyond with their own creations in Creative mode – using all the tools at their disposal to create wacky and huge maps that provide hours of fun. 

However, Epic Games could soon be handing players the power to use mods in Fortnite to make things a little more interesting. 

Epic Games
Epic Games have had control over all of Fortnite’s content, but that could soon change,

Reliable leaker Lucas7Yoshi made the claim on Twitter on November 23, but couldn’t explain just how far the modding capabilities would stretch. 

“Modding support will be coming to Fortnite…,” the Fortnite dataminer said, before following that up with a little bit more info amid a myriad of questions from his followers.

“Confidence for this is its 100% in the works,” he added. “To what extent you could mod the game or what you could do with it I’m not sure. But it’s definitely by definition ‘modding’.”

It could, very well, be the case that Epic makes it possible for players to use their own weapon skins in the battle royale mode, but can make bigger and bolder changes in Save the World where their mods wouldn’t influence other players as much.

The introduction of mods would certainly excite many players, but, there is a fine balance to uphold so that they don’t completely break the game.

Plus, there is also the question of whether or not they would be PC-only or work on console too. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what further info is released surrounding the possibility of mods.

Fortnite

Fortnite event leak hints at another Black Hole situation for Season 5

Published: 22/Nov/2020 15:30

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite black hole the end screenshot with game logo on
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite could be set for another Black Hole blackout type event once the upcoming Galactus event comes to a close. 

At the end of Fortnite Chapter 1, Epic Games sent the internet into meltdown as the battle royale was stuck behind a black hole loading screen. There was nothing to do, and some fans feared that the game was finished for good.

Obviously, that wasn’t the case, and after a few days of waiting, the game returned in its updated form – rebranded as Fortnite Chapter 2. 

With the Galactus event on the horizon, fans of the uber-popular battle royale are gearing up to fight alongside some of their favorite Marvel characters. Given how much excitement there is around the event, leakers have not spoiled many details, but some have started to surface – and it appears as if the blackout could return in some form.

Fortnite map exploding before the Black Hole event
Epic Games
The Fortnite Chapter 1 map exploded to bring about ‘The End’ black hole.

The potential return of a blackout was pointed out by data miner FNLeaksAndInfo on November 18, who dropped a small spoiler warning. So, if you don’t want to know anything more, this is your last chance to look away.  

“Prepare for some more possible downtime after the event similar to the Black Hole event!,’” the Aussie dataminer tweeted. “To be continued! In Season 5!”

The ‘to be continued line’ appears to come from a part of the text that will appear, likely, once the cinematic event has wrapped up. Though, that is unconfirmed at this time.

Another interesting detail to note is that the season is currently slated to end on December 1 – which is the same day as the event. This is similar to the original black hole event as well.

Some leakers have suggested that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 will get underway on December 3 – which is a Thursday, the typical day for Fortnite updates. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.