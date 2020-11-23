Fortnite leaker claims mods are coming soon - Dexerto

Fortnite could soon be getting support for mods if a claim from a reliable leaker is to be believed.

Since being released over three years ago, Fortnite’s new content and changes have all come from Epic Games. The developers had added everything from new weapons to a new map, as well as unique vehicles that you won’t see anywhere else.

Though, Fortnite players have gone above and beyond with their own creations in Creative mode – using all the tools at their disposal to create wacky and huge maps that provide hours of fun.

However, Epic Games could soon be handing players the power to use mods in Fortnite to make things a little more interesting.

Reliable leaker Lucas7Yoshi made the claim on Twitter on November 23, but couldn’t explain just how far the modding capabilities would stretch.

“Modding support will be coming to Fortnite…,” the Fortnite dataminer said, before following that up with a little bit more info amid a myriad of questions from his followers.

“Confidence for this is its 100% in the works,” he added. “To what extent you could mod the game or what you could do with it I’m not sure. But it’s definitely by definition ‘modding’.”

It could, very well, be the case that Epic makes it possible for players to use their own weapon skins in the battle royale mode, but can make bigger and bolder changes in Save the World where their mods wouldn’t influence other players as much.

The introduction of mods would certainly excite many players, but, there is a fine balance to uphold so that they don’t completely break the game.

Plus, there is also the question of whether or not they would be PC-only or work on console too. But, we’ll just have to wait and see what further info is released surrounding the possibility of mods.