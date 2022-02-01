How to defeat Gunnar in Fortnite and get the Covert Cavern Keycard

Gunnar is a new boss in Fortnite who you’ll need to defeat in order to get your hands on the Mythic Stinger SMG and the elusive Covert Cavern Keycard – here’s how to do just that.

Boss fights are now a staple of Fortnite, with NPCs including Wolverine and The Mandalorian attempting to take down players in the past, so it’s no surprise that a new one has appeared in Chapter 3: Season 1.

Gunnar is an Imagined Order boss who appeared on the map following the 19.20 update. He’s got some powerful technology and a Mythic Stinger SMG under his belt to take out any players who dare to get close.

So why would you risk fighting him? Well, that powerful Mythic weapon can be yours if you defeat him, and there’s also an opportunity to get the Covert Cavern Keycard and enter a secret Vault…

Where to find Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 3

You can find Gunnar at Covert Cavern, a brand new Fortnite POI inside the mountains just north of Camp Cuddle. The southern entrance is heavily guarded, so try one of the secret side entrances instead.

We’ve marked Gunnar’s location with a red ‘X’ on the Fortnite map below to help you locate him:

How to defeat Gunnar in Fortnite Chapter 3

Like any boss in Fortnite, defeating Gunnar won’t be easy: He’s got loads of health and some special moves up his sleeve, including a powerful punch that propels him forward, so you’ll need to come prepared.

We’ve got some tips to help you defeat Gunnar in Fortnite below:

Take on Gunnar while in a Trio or Squad , as it will be much easier (and quicker) to eliminate him than doing it by yourself.

, as it will be much easier (and quicker) to eliminate him than doing it by yourself. Stock up on weapons and healing items before entering Covert Cavern, as you’ll quickly be swarmed by powerful enemies (as well as other players).

Covert Cavern, as you’ll quickly be swarmed by powerful enemies (as well as other players). Find a wall or structure you can hide behind when attacking Gunnar. This is especially important if the battle gets overwhelming and you need cover to heal.

when attacking Gunnar. This is especially important if the battle gets overwhelming and you need cover to heal. Use assault rifles or sniper rifles to shoot Gunnar from afar , as getting too close leaves you open to more damage from his physical attacks.

, as getting too close leaves you open to more damage from his physical attacks. When a blue aura appears around Gunnar’s fist , hide behind something quickly as he’s about to propel himself forward with a deadly punch.

, hide behind something quickly as he’s about to propel himself forward with a deadly punch. Once you’ve defeated Gunnar, quickly grab his Mythic Stinger SMG and Covert Cavern Keycard as there will likely be other players trying to add it to their loadout.

Gunnar’s not the only enemy you need to worry about here. Covert Cavern appears to be the Imagined Order’s new base, so it’s crawling with NPC enemies who will come to Gunnar’s aid if alerted.

Considering this is a brand new location on the map, you’ll also have to compete with loads of other players who want to take out Gunnar for themselves. If you’re struggling, wait a few days until thing calm down.

What does the Covert Cavern Keycard do in Fortnite?

Once you defeat Gunnar, you’ll be able to collect his Covert Cavern Keycard, which is needed to enter the secret Covert Cavern Vault. The location of the Vault will be marked once you pick up the Keycard.

Inside the Vault you’ll find loads of of rare Vault Chests that contain high-tier loot. It’s the perfect chance for you and your Squad to create the perfect loadout, which should help you get another Victory Royale.

Remember that you can only use the Covert Cavern Keycard during the match you found it in, so don’t waste your time trying to store it in a Tent to transfer it between matches – it simply won’t work.

Once you’ve defeated Gunnar and claimed the Covert Cavern Keycard, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

