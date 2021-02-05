Logo
What is melee damage in Fortnite?

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:47

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Pickaxe Melee Damage
Epic Games

Fortnite has plenty of weapons on offer for players to utilize, but how do you deal melee damage to other players? We’re here to answer that very question.

Epic Games’ wildly popular battle royale Fortnite has become one of the most successful games in the world since its release in 2017, and plenty of updates and exciting weapons have been added since then.

Still, you might not have figured out how to do one of the basic actions: deal melee damage in the game. It’s not something that’s really encouraged when there are so many powerful weapons and items to choose from around the island.

If you’re struggling to complete quests such as the Season 5 Week 10 challenge that requires you to Deal Melee Damage, we’ve got a quick and easy guide on how to do exactly that below.

How to deal melee damage in Fortnite

Fortnite Pickaxe
Epic Games
You can deal melee damage in Fortnite with the pickaxe.

The answer to this question is pretty simple: Instead of using weapons like Assault Rifles or throwable items like Grenades, you’ll need to utilize your trusty pickaxe to deal melee damage to other players.

Players will normally use their pickaxe for farming wood, stone, and metal in Fortnite. These materials are used in building to create walls, roofs, and stairs that help defend against enemy fire and aid traversal.

But the pickaxe can also be used to deal damage to enemies when you don’t have any weapons in your arsenal. This normally only happens early on in the game when players land on The Island with no items.

Simply equip your pickaxe of choice and swing away to deal melee damage to your opponents.

How much damage does the pickaxe do in Fortnite?

Fortnite Pickaxe
Epic Games
The pickaxe isn’t very powerful.

There’s a reason most Fortnite players don’t use the pickaxe to deal damage to their opponents. Simply put, it’s a terrible offensive option that leaves you open to enemy fire as you have to get very close for it to work.

It’s also not very powerful, with only 20 damage dealt per hit. It’s unlikely that you’ll land enough hits with a pickaxe to defeat an enemy player before they retaliate with a much stronger weapon or simply run away.

Still, if it’s your only option, it’s certainly better than nothing. Besides, you might need to use the pickaxe to complete some of those weekly challenges to earn XP and max out your Battle Pass.

The Mandalorian is ruining Fortnite games before they start

Published: 5/Feb/2021 11:29

by David Purcell
Fortnite mandalorian
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

The Mandalorian is known for picking up bounties and taking people out, but sniping Fortnite players out the sky just as they leave the Battle Bus is a whole other level. 

The famed bounty hunter, who rose to prominence in the Star Wars spinoff show on Disney+, first arrived in the battle royale world when Season 5 kicked off. Since then, a number of other hunters have joined the battle.

One of the most deadly weapons found on the Fortnite map, the Amban Sniper Rifle, is in The Mandalorian’s possession and it appears that he’s starting to get a bit trigger happy.

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Don’t mess with Mando in Fortnite.

Fortnite players beware, you’re being hunted

On February 5, a Reddit user by the name of xZ888Zx couldn’t believe what they were seeing, as they were dropping into the game and were knocked down much earlier than expected.

It’s a normal occurrence to drop late and be targeted by those on the ground beneath, but being popped by an AI is quite something.

“The Mandalorian sniped me before the game even started,” they posted, and many players couldn’t believe it in the comments.

The mandalorian sniped me before the game even started :c from FortNiteBR

 

We previously put together a guide on how to defeat Mando, but if he’s in this sort of form, nobody stands a chance.

On the back of this death, another user posted a potential change that could avoid this sort of thing happening in the future. They said: “I still think we should have invulnerability when gliding at the start of the match. It’s so annoying being shot out of the air or losing half your health before you even land.”

While you would like to think that this isn’t something that will happen every game, it serves as a fresh reminder to players about how lethal The Mandalorian can be if you dare to cross paths.