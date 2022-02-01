How to find Feathers in Fortnite and unlock all Haven Masks

Haven Masks have arrived in Fortnite, giving players a chance to unlock new customizable options for the Chapter 3 skin – but you’ll need to find loads of Feathers and complete specific tasks first.

Similar to the Toona Fish skin from Chapter 2: Season 8, Haven is the customizable skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 Battle Pass. Following the v19.20 update, players can now unlock a range of Masks for her to wear.

There are 30 Haven Masks in total, but they won’t come easily. You’ll need to meet a prerequisite – usually completing a challenge like catching fish or foraging items – and spend a certain amount of Feathers to get each one.

Advertisement

Below you’ll discover all the information you need to find Feathers around the Island and unlock every single Haven Mask in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Contents

Where to find Feathers in Fortnite Chapter 3

The main way to find Feathers in Fortnite is to simply search Chests. Feathers can appear in any type of chest, from common to rare, and they’ll pop up at random, so open as many as you can in every match.

It’s unknown whether there’s a limit on how many Feathers you can earn at a time. With the Kymera skin, for example, you could only earn a certain amount of Alien Artifacts each week to claim customizations.

Advertisement

You’ll only get 1 Feather from each Chest you open, and you’ll need a total of 440 Feathers to unlock every single Haven Mask, so you’ve got a lot of work ahead if you want to claim all of them.

How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite

Here are all of the Haven masks in Fortnite and how to unlock them:

Haven Mask Challenge Cost All-Seeing Cat – – Autumn Stag Consume different types of foraged items (3) 10 Feathers Elder Wolf Hunt Chickens (5) 10 Feathers Hidden Scales Slide 300 meters (300) 10 Feathers Frosty Scavenger Search Chests (10) 10 Feathers Reanimated Cat Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish (3) 15 Feathers Skelle Stag Gather foraged items at different named locations (3) 15 Feathers Cuddle Wolf Hunt Boars (5) 15 Feathers Hypno Scales Slide continuously for 8 seconds (8) 15 Feathers Golden Scavenger Search Seven or IO Chests (3) 15 Feathers Midnight Cat Catch fish (20) 20 Feathers Primal Stag Consume foraged items (25) 20 Feathers Primal Wolf Hunt Wolves (5) 20 Feathers Glowing Scales Deal damage to opponents while sliding (100) 20 Feathers Midnight Scavenger Search Rare Chests (2) 20 Feathers Spring Owl Land on a tree after gliding (1) 10 Feathers Dream Hopper Drive a car, a quadcrasher, and a boat (3) 10 Feathers Friendly Klombo Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds (1) 10 Feathers Tropical Chirper Complete Daily Quests (5) 10 Feathers Fire Hunter Claim Haven Masks (5) 10 Feathers Primal Owl Glide 1000 meters (1000) 15 Feathers Frosty Hopper Air time while in a vehicle (10) 15 Feathers Hungry Klombo Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry (1) 15 Feathers Frosty Chirper Complete Daily Quests (10) 15 Feathers Snow Hunter Claim Haven Masks (15) 15 Feathers Tropical Owl Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding (1) 20 Feathers All-Seeing Hopper Drive 500 meters in a vehicle (5000) 20 Feathers Grouchy Klombo Deal damage to Klombos (50) 20 Feathers Primal Chirper Complete Daily Quests (20) 20 Feathers Eclipse Hunter Claim Haven Masks (25) 20 Feathers

You’ll be able to unlock all of these Haven Masks until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, which is currently scheduled for March 19, 2022.

Before you can earn these Haven Masks, you’ll need to unlock the Haven skin as part of the Battle Pass, which we’ll explain below.

Advertisement

How to get the Haven skin in Fortnite

Haven is a Battle Pass-exclusive skin in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, which means you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks or be signed up to Fortnite Crew to get access to it.

Once you’ve got the Battle Pass, you’ll need to reach Level 40 or unlock 26 rewards to get access to Haven’s page. Then, you’ll need to unlock all of the rewards on that page so you can claim the Haven skin.

Now that you know how to unlock Haven Masks, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons | Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC locations guide | What does the Victory Crown mean? | How to complete all weekly challenges | How to defeat The Foundation boss in Chapter 3 | How to slide | How to play split-screen | Klombo spawn locations