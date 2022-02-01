How to find Feathers in Fortnite and unlock all Haven Masks

Haven Masks have arrived in Fortnite, giving players a chance to unlock new customizable options for the Chapter 3 skin – but you’ll need to find loads of Feathers and complete specific tasks first.
Similar to the Toona Fish skin from Chapter 2: Season 8, Haven is the customizable skin in the Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 Battle Pass. Following the v19.20 update, players can now unlock a range of Masks for her to wear.
There are 30 Haven Masks in total, but they won’t come easily. You’ll need to meet a prerequisite – usually completing a challenge like catching fish or foraging items – and spend a certain amount of Feathers to get each one.
Advertisement
Below you’ll discover all the information you need to find Feathers around the Island and unlock every single Haven Mask in Fortnite Chapter 3.
Contents
Where to find Feathers in Fortnite Chapter 3
The main way to find Feathers in Fortnite is to simply search Chests. Feathers can appear in any type of chest, from common to rare, and they’ll pop up at random, so open as many as you can in every match.
It’s unknown whether there’s a limit on how many Feathers you can earn at a time. With the Kymera skin, for example, you could only earn a certain amount of Alien Artifacts each week to claim customizations.
Advertisement
You’ll only get 1 Feather from each Chest you open, and you’ll need a total of 440 Feathers to unlock every single Haven Mask, so you’ve got a lot of work ahead if you want to claim all of them.
How to unlock all Haven Masks in Fortnite
Here are all of the Haven masks in Fortnite and how to unlock them:
|Haven Mask
|Challenge
|Cost
|All-Seeing Cat
|–
|–
|Autumn Stag
|Consume different types of foraged items (3)
|10 Feathers
|Elder Wolf
|Hunt Chickens (5)
|10 Feathers
|Hidden Scales
|Slide 300 meters (300)
|10 Feathers
|Frosty Scavenger
|Search Chests (10)
|10 Feathers
|Reanimated Cat
|Catch a Shield Fish, Spicy Fish, and a Jellyfish (3)
|15 Feathers
|Skelle Stag
|Gather foraged items at different named locations (3)
|15 Feathers
|Cuddle Wolf
|Hunt Boars (5)
|15 Feathers
|Hypno Scales
|Slide continuously for 8 seconds (8)
|15 Feathers
|Golden Scavenger
|Search Seven or IO Chests (3)
|15 Feathers
|Midnight Cat
|Catch fish (20)
|20 Feathers
|Primal Stag
|Consume foraged items (25)
|20 Feathers
|Primal Wolf
|Hunt Wolves (5)
|20 Feathers
|Glowing Scales
|Deal damage to opponents while sliding (100)
|20 Feathers
|Midnight Scavenger
|Search Rare Chests (2)
|20 Feathers
|Spring Owl
|Land on a tree after gliding (1)
|10 Feathers
|Dream Hopper
|Drive a car, a quadcrasher, and a boat (3)
|10 Feathers
|Friendly Klombo
|Ride on a Klombo for 10 seconds (1)
|10 Feathers
|Tropical Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (5)
|10 Feathers
|Fire Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (5)
|10 Feathers
|Primal Owl
|Glide 1000 meters (1000)
|15 Feathers
|Frosty Hopper
|Air time while in a vehicle (10)
|15 Feathers
|Hungry Klombo
|Feed a Klombo with a Klomberry (1)
|15 Feathers
|Frosty Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (10)
|15 Feathers
|Snow Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (15)
|15 Feathers
|Tropical Owl
|Damage opponents within 10 seconds of gliding (1)
|20 Feathers
|All-Seeing Hopper
|Drive 500 meters in a vehicle (5000)
|20 Feathers
|Grouchy Klombo
|Deal damage to Klombos (50)
|20 Feathers
|Primal Chirper
|Complete Daily Quests (20)
|20 Feathers
|Eclipse Hunter
|Claim Haven Masks (25)
|20 Feathers
You’ll be able to unlock all of these Haven Masks until the finale of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, which is currently scheduled for March 19, 2022.
Before you can earn these Haven Masks, you’ll need to unlock the Haven skin as part of the Battle Pass, which we’ll explain below.
Advertisement
How to get the Haven skin in Fortnite
Haven is a Battle Pass-exclusive skin in Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, which means you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks or be signed up to Fortnite Crew to get access to it.
- Read More: What is the rarest skin in Fortnite?
Once you’ve got the Battle Pass, you’ll need to reach Level 40 or unlock 26 rewards to get access to Haven’s page. Then, you’ll need to unlock all of the rewards on that page so you can claim the Haven skin.
Now that you know how to unlock Haven Masks, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:
Where to find all Exotic and Mythic weapons | Chapter 3 Season 1 NPC locations guide | What does the Victory Crown mean? | How to complete all weekly challenges | How to defeat The Foundation boss in Chapter 3 | How to slide | How to play split-screen | Klombo spawn locations
Advertisement