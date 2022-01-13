Fortnite Tall Grass locations: Where to find Tall Grass in Chapter 3

If you’re wondering where the Tall Grass is in Fortnite Chapter 3, look no further, as we’ve got a guide with all the best locations to help you find it and complete those weekly challenges.

Epic Games added a lot of new features when the Island flipped upside down at the start of Chapter 3 Season 1, including the ability to slide, swing with Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters, and knock down Pine Trees to damage enemies.

Another new environmental feature is Tall Grass, which allows crouched players to sneak around without being spotted. It’s useful for getting the upper hand on your opponents, but also for completing certain weekly challenges.

The latest of these quests requires you to damage an opponent within 30 seconds of crouching in Tall Grass, so we’ve put together a handy guide with the best locations to do this.

What is Tall Grass in Fortnite?

Tall Grass is a new environmental feature on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map that helps players stay hidden from enemy players when crouched down inside of it.

You’ll still have to be cautious, though, as moving around too much will give away your location.

Where to find Tall Grass in Fortnite Chapter 3

Some of the best locations to find Tall Grass in Fortnite are on the east, south, and west outskirts of the Daily Bugle and on top of the various hills to the north of The Sanctuary.

We’ve marked all of the Tall Grass locations we’ve found on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map below:

It may seem obvious, but it’s worth pointing out that Tall Grass won’t appear in the desert or snow-covered biomes on the map. Stick to the green areas on the east side of the Island.

How to complete Fortnite’s Tall Grass challenges

There are two weekly Seasonal Quests that involve Tall Grass so far. The first requires you to hide in Tall Grass for 10 seconds, which is as simple as crouching and staying still without opponents spotting you.

The second quest asks you to damage an opponent within 30 seconds of crouching in Tall Grass, which will be a lot easier if you land somewhere near the Battle Bus flight as there will be lots of enemies.

Stock up on some weapons at The Sanctuary or the Daily Bugle and head for the nearby Tall Grass to complete this challenge. Alternatively, just sneak up and use your pickaxe to dish out some easy damage.

Both of these challenges will reward you with 25,000 XP each when completed, so it’s definitely worth the effort if you’ve got your eye on something special in the Battle Pass.

For more XP-earning opportunities, check out our weekly challenge roundup and our tips to level up fast in Fortnite.