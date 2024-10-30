ESPN’s official Fortnite map lets you play football with a twist

ESPN has just released its official map in Fortnite, which allows you to play football with a twist as well as various other minigames.

Fortnite has truly come a long way since its release in 2017. The game has now extended beyond Battle Royale, featuring various modes, including Creative. Thanks to this particular mode, it’s possible to play in seemingly endless community-made maps with friends.

Shortly after Kamala Harris’ map debut in Fortnite Creative, sports channel ESPN also made its own official map available for all players.

The map is called “ESPN Football Island,” and it features various sports modes and minigames. One of which is American football – but don’t expect to play this like how you would in real life.

In this game mode, instead of using your hand to pick up the ball, you’ll either have to push it to the opposing team’s area or defend it with your weapons. Some of the in-game weapons that’ll help you during this process include the Combat SMG and Ballistic Shield.

If having a Ballistic Shield in your loadout isn’t enough, you’ll also get to use a Stink Bomb if you’re playing on the offensive team – adding to the chaos.

The football game is part of the Touchdown Rush mode, but there are also others you can participate in on this map. Fancy a platforming-like experience? You might want to try the Ocho Obstacle Sprint to navigate different obstacles across platforms high above the arena.

Meanwhile, The Boxtagon, which is in collab with the UFC, allows you to duel other players in “high-intensity box fights.” Apart from these, there are also minigames and activities, such as the Quarterback Challenge, Rail Race, and the Dance Off Zone.

To play on this map, you’ll need to go to the main menu and enter the 4481-0077-4190 code on the search tab.