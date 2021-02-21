Hidden Fortnite texture sparks speculation about Family Guy crossover

Fortnite dataminer GMatrixGames discovered an odd texture hidden within the files, and it’s sparked rumors that a Fortnite x Family Guy crossover could be on the cards.

Fortnite crossover rumors keep popping up left, right, and center. We’ve heard everything from ones with Fall Guys, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and WandaVision to a confirmed one with Street Fighter.

However, it seems like another exciting but unexpected crossover candidate could be on the cards. It’s still highly speculative at this point. But if the rumors are true, Fortnite might cross paths with the fictional city Quahog and its finest resident, Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

The speculation started after a dataminer named GMatrixGames discovered an odd-looking texture hidden deep within Fortnite’s files. It appears to be a back bling texture linked to the codename ‘FrenchFry.’

Read More: New Fortnite leak hints at possible Thanos skin

Traditionally, the first letter in every codename matches the first name of a character (or crossover) the skin is based on. But more importantly, it featured an entire reel of clips from the show, including shots of Peter Griffin holding his knee, dancing, fighting Ernie the Giant Chicken, and more.

Here's some proof if you'd like pic.twitter.com/o718nX9zx0 — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) February 21, 2021

It’s an interesting prospect, and it would be massive if it ends up being true. However, there’s a chance it could be a placeholder or even bait. So, although some fans are getting excited, others remain sceptical.

Read More: Fortnite player discovers hidden secret

Either way, the fact of the matter is that Fortnite has some Family Guy content hidden within its files. But until there’s more information, we’ll have to wait and see what it means, or if it means anything at all.

Maybe Peter Griffin will have the ultimate showdown with Ernie the Giant Chicken on Fortnite’s island. Who knows?