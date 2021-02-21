Logo
Hidden Fortnite texture sparks speculation about Family Guy crossover

Published: 21/Feb/2021 3:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite x Family Guy Crossover Leak
Epic Games / Fox

Fortnite dataminer GMatrixGames discovered an odd texture hidden within the files, and it’s sparked rumors that a Fortnite x Family Guy crossover could be on the cards.

Fortnite crossover rumors keep popping up left, right, and center. We’ve heard everything from ones with Fall Guys, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and WandaVision to a confirmed one with Street Fighter.

However, it seems like another exciting but unexpected crossover candidate could be on the cards. It’s still highly speculative at this point. But if the rumors are true, Fortnite might cross paths with the fictional city Quahog and its finest resident, Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

Fortnite Street Fighter
Epic Games / Capcom
Fortnite’s crossover with Street Fighter is the next in line, with many more to follow.

The speculation started after a dataminer named GMatrixGames discovered an odd-looking texture hidden deep within Fortnite’s files. It appears to be a back bling texture linked to the codename ‘FrenchFry.’

Traditionally, the first letter in every codename matches the first name of a character (or crossover) the skin is based on. But more importantly, it featured an entire reel of clips from the show, including shots of Peter Griffin holding his knee, dancing, fighting Ernie the Giant Chicken, and more. 

It’s an interesting prospect, and it would be massive if it ends up being true. However, there’s a chance it could be a placeholder or even bait. So, although some fans are getting excited, others remain sceptical.

Either way, the fact of the matter is that Fortnite has some Family Guy content hidden within its files. But until there’s more information, we’ll have to wait and see what it means, or if it means anything at all. 

Maybe Peter Griffin will have the ultimate showdown with Ernie the Giant Chicken on Fortnite’s island. Who knows?

How to get Street Fighter’s Ryu and Chun-Li in Fortnite

Published: 21/Feb/2021 0:05 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 0:09

by Bill Cooney
Fortnite Chun li Ryu Skins Street Fighter
Epic Games

Legendary video game brawlers Chun Li and Ryu from the Street Fighter series are now available in Fortnite in a new set of skins, and we’ve got everything you need to know to unlock them for yourself.

Fortnite’s next big crossover as part of Season 5’s Zero Point takes us back to the arcade with a load of Street Fighter cosmetics harkening back to Capcom’s classic fighting game.

The highlight definitely has to be the two new skins though, which will let players Hadouken and Kikoken across the island and Ryu and Chun-Li, respectively. If you’re chomping at the bit to get your hands on them, just read how to down below.

How to unlock Ryu and Chun-Li skins in Fortnite

Both skins and all of the other cosmetics unlocked in the Fortnite store on Saturday, February 20, after being leaked beforehand.

If you have the V-Bucks, you can simply head over to the store and pick them up, then drop into a match with either Ryu or Chun-Li, whoever floats your boat (or glider, in this case).

The prices for both Street Fighter crossover skins are listed down below:

Ryu

  • 1600 V-Bucks

Chun-Li

  • 1600 V-Bucks

Ryu and Chun-Li bundle

  • 2200 V-Bucks

Along with the skins, which are awesome enough on their own, you’ll also be getting exclusive emotes with each for your purchase. Ryu’s sadly isn’t a Hadouken, instead he pulls out another well-known move, the Shoryuken (or, “Rising Dragon Fist”) that has him punch up into the air.

Chun-Li’s emote features her Hyakuretsukyaku (AKA Lighting Kick, or Flurry Kick) which will be instantly recognizable to anyone who’s seen her in Street Fighter before. It’s the move where she kicks so fast, her feet and legs just blend into one big blur.

We will continue to update this guide as new information becomes available – and be sure to keep an eye on our Fortnite section for the latest news on Season 5.