Five Nights at Freddy's could be next Fortnite gaming crossover in Season 5 - Dexerto

HYPEX, who is one of the most well-known and reliable Fortnite leakers, has found evidence that a crossover with Five Nights at Freddy’s could be in the works for Season 5.

In Fortnite Season 5, Epic Games introduced crossovers with everything from G.I Joe, God of War, and Halo to The Mandalorian and Predator. It seems like there is no limit to what the game is compatible with. But what’s coming next?

Prominent leaker HYPEX has been hard at work trying to find an answer to that question, and he’s found some evidence hidden within the data.

He’s built a strong case, including some audio leaks, suggesting a crossover with the immensely popular survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy is on the cards.

HYPEX compiled a YouTube video to showcase everything he’s found. First, he describes a series of encrypted skin files codenamed “FrenchFry.” Traditionally, the first letter in every codename matches the first name of a character the skin is based on. For example, Tyler Blevin’s skin was codenamed “TourBus.”

For that reason, he’s quietly confident that it could be a reference to Fazbear or Foxy from Five Nights at Freddy’s. But that’s not all he found. There are also seven files with sounds resembling Foxy’s footsteps in Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The evidence appears to be quite substantial. However, the whole thing seems like a bit of a stretch, and it’s hard to tell whether it’s true or a false alarm.

Five Nights at Freddy’s skins would undoubtedly be a popular choice in Fortnite. They even fit in with the overall aesthetic. But it would make more sense to release the crossover during Halloween, which isn’t until October.

Either way, it will be interesting to see whether this crossover comes to fruition.