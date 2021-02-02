Five Nights at Freddy's could be next Fortnite gaming crossover in Season 5 - Dexerto

HYPEX, who is one of the most well-known and reliable Fortnite leakers, has found evidence that a crossover with Five Nights at Freddy’s could be in the works for Season 5.
In Fortnite Season 5, Epic Games introduced crossovers with everything from G.I Joe, God of War, and Halo to The Mandalorian and Predator. It seems like there is no limit to what the game is compatible with. But what’s coming next?
Prominent leaker HYPEX has been hard at work trying to find an answer to that question, and he’s found some evidence hidden within the data.
He’s built a strong case, including some audio leaks, suggesting a crossover with the immensely popular survival horror game Five Nights at Freddy is on the cards.
The creepy animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy’s could be coming to Fortnite.
HYPEX compiled a YouTube video to showcase everything he’s found. First, he describes a series of encrypted skin files codenamed “FrenchFry.” Traditionally, the first letter in every codename matches the first name of a character the skin is based on. For example, Tyler Blevin’s skin was codenamed “TourBus.”
For that reason, he’s quietly confident that it could be a reference to Fazbear or Foxy from Five Nights at Freddy’s. But that’s not all he found. There are also seven files with sounds resembling Foxy’s footsteps in Five Nights at Freddy’s.
The evidence appears to be quite substantial. However, the whole thing seems like a bit of a stretch, and it’s hard to tell whether it’s true or a false alarm.
Five Nights at Freddy’s skins would undoubtedly be a popular choice in Fortnite. They even fit in with the overall aesthetic. But it would make more sense to release the crossover during Halloween, which isn’t until October.
Either way, it will be interesting to see whether this crossover comes to fruition.
Epic Games has now confirmed the next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.30, is locked in to arrive on Tuesday this week — here’s all the juicy details, including early patch notes, news on two new Exotic guns, and more.
“You may make it to the top… but can you stay there?” the devs asked in their patch announcement. They also referenced the next Mandalorian update, coming this week: “Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in v15.30.”
Here’s everything we know about update v15.30 so far, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime and the early Feb. 2 patch notes.
When is the Fortnite v15.30 patch coming?
Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.30 update for Wednesday, February 2. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).
Epic has already confirmed a number of changes and new content coming in v15.30. These include a new limited-time mode, titled “Mando’s Bounty,” that should be activated sometime during the Season 5 update.
Creative mode is also expected to get some love in the v15.30 update, with new “Devices” and “Options” set to be added to the building playlist.
Fortnite adds Burst Quad Launcher, Chug Cannon
The latest patch adds two new exotic weapons, which have already been teased. They’re called the Burst Quad Launcher and the Chug Cannon.
Unfortunately, we don’t know too much about them yet, but we can make some assumptions based on their names. The Burst Quad launcher will be a lot like the Quad Launcher. However, the key difference is it will likely shoot them in burst fire mode.
The Chug Cannon, on the other hand, is a different beast. It was initially leaked several weeks ago, but now it’s officially making its way into the game. It will probably work in a similar way to the Bandage Bazooka, although it should pack more of a punch.
These patch notes are being updated…
Star Wars bounty hunter The Mandalorian will headline patch 15.30.
Fortnite v15.30 bug fixes
As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a hefty number of bug fixes, as documented on their official Trello board. This week’s patch has a stack of fixes included for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.
Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.30:
General
Difficulty editing Banner with a controller.
Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox.
The Child Back Bling blocking vision when players aim down sights.
Jumpshot Outfit missing its facial hair.
Sound effect audio delay.
Battle Royale
Matchmaking doesn’t start if an unreadied player leaves early.
Receiving damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
OG Bear vehicle temporarily booted.
Zero Point healing effect temporarily disabled.
Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
Creative Mode
Prop holograms become invisible in certain situations for Xbox Creators.
“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory.
Save the World
Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.
Eliminating Takers not counting towards the “Eliminate: They Came from the Mist” Ventures quest.
Mobile Top Issues
Motion Axis setting stuck on “Roll” on Nintendo Switch.
RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.