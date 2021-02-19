Logo
Fortnite player discovers hidden secret that could hint at Season 6 theme

Published: 19/Feb/2021 1:45

by Alan Bernal
epic games fortnite kevin cube
Epic Games

Everything is falling in place for some Fortnite players who think they have a beat on the Season 6 theme, which could include the return of ‘Kevin’ the Cube.

The Fortnite island hasn’t seen Kevin since 2018 back on the first map, but there are some who are still holding out for its return. Now there’s been rumblings since its last appearance, but nothing’s ever resulted in its return.

But with a new season comes renewed hopes, especially for people like user ‘duskyxlops’ who mapped out the portal locations we’ve had so far.

With plenty of time left in Season 5, players are counting down to the last portal locations to appear on the map to feed the fires of speculation even further.

So far the portal locations are forming a cube. Just like the runes Kevin imprinted on the map in Season 5 Chapter 1 (Two are unreleased) from FortNiteBR

Seven portal locations on the map were marked and connected by duskyxlops, who thinks they’re onto something. With a bit of wishful thinking, the locations of the portals line up to create what kind of looks like a cube.

“So far the portal locations are forming a cube,” duskyxlops pointed out. “Just like the runes Kevin imprinted on the map in Season 5 Chapter 1– Two are unreleased.”

This immediately sparked even more theories of how the cube could once again stroll along the Fortnite island. “There’s sounds in the files for mechanical door opening sounds. The redacted bunker, Kevin the cube. Those two Spots lineup. Kevin is in the redacted bunker, I’m calling it,” user ‘TonyThePapyrus’ said.

And more people are starting to buy in.

kevin the cube fortnite chapter 2 season 6
Epic Games
Fortnite players are hoping Kevin the Cube will finally make its return.

“Wait Omg season 4 was superheroes in both chapters, season 5 added a desert in both chapters, and now it looks like we’ll have Kevin in both chapters season 6,” user ‘RileyRobinn’ pointed out.

As for Season 6’s theme, duskyxlops thinks there’s catastrophe on the horizon, saying: “Dark energy might corrupt the portals and make corrupted zones next season.”

There’s a ton of similarities that the Fortnite community are making to Chapter 1 Season 6’s ‘Darkness Rises’ and the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6 possibilities, and it might not be long before we find out for sure.

New Fortnite leak hints at possible Thanos skin coming soon

Published: 18/Feb/2021 23:07

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

If a brand new leak is to be believed, the Marvel villain Thanos has a chance of returning to Fortnite as a skin sometime in the near future, possibly before the end of Season 5 considering the absolute insane amount of crossovers thus-far.

If you were hoping that Season 5 of Fortnite would stop or slow down with the number of crossovers happening in-game then you might end up being a bit disappointed.

A brand new leak has surfaced from Fortnite dataminer Mang0e on Twitter. According to him, Epic Games secretly added in an animation for an Extra Large Male skin into the game during the 15.40 update. He then goes on to explain that the only XL male skin currently in the game is Thanos, the Marvel character players got to control a couple years back during the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers.

This had led some to speculate that this means that Thanos could soon become available to use as a standard Fortnite skin. After all, with the amount of crossovers that have happened this season, it’s not that much of a stretch to think the Mad Titan himself could be making an appearance.

For those that don’t remember, Thanos was added to the game as a part of the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers back in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Players were able to use him and his powerful Infinity Gauntlet in exclusive LTMs be completing certain tasks.

Epic Games
The last time Thanos was available in Fortnite was during the Infinity War and Endgame crossovers.

It obviously goes without saying that if he is added to the Item Shop as a usable skin, players won’t be able to use the Infinity Gauntlet while playing as him. Still, his inclusion would be interesting to say the least.

It’s also worth pointing out that it’s entirely possible that this animation isn’t for Thanos but for a new skin entirely, so players should obviously take this speculation with a grain of salt.

That being said, hopefully it won’t be too much longer before fans find out exactly what this XL skin is and with the ending of Season 5 not too far away, that day is probably quickly approaching.