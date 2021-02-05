Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover leaked with new skins coming soon

According to a new leak, Fortnite and Fall Guys will be getting some sort of crossover in the near future, with new skins apparently in the works for a number of characters.

While Fortnite is still on top of the world when it comes to notoriety, it’s safe to say at this point that the same cannot be said about Fall Guys. That said, at one point, it was talk of the town, with a number of properties and even game studios wanted to crossover with the title.

Now, it seems like Fall Guys has another few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to crossovers.

According to a brand new leak from the Twitter account FNLeaksandInfo, Fall Guys will be getting Fortnite skins in the near future, presumably as some sort of crossover event, if some new code added to the game is to be believed.

Fortnite X Fall Guys will be coming in the future! Some new strings were just added to the Fall Guys content system:

fortnite_01 – Llama

fortnite_02 – Cuddle Team Leader

fortnite_03 – Peely

fortnite_04 – Bunny Brawler

fortnite_05 – Ripley#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) February 5, 2021

The leak specifically mentions skins for “Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, and Ripley.” As one can tell, those are some of the most iconic Fortnite skins, so their inclusion in Fall Guys makes sense a crossover is indeed coming.

Read More: Leaked Fortnite weapon looks like it was built by Fuse in Apex Legends

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the crossover right now. It’s unknown whether or not more skins are coming to the game, as well as whether or not we’ll be seeing Fall Guys skins or items come to Fortnite in some way, shape, or form.

Skins don’t seem likely unless they were to change the proportions of the beans but it’s not impossible.

Fall Guys will collab with Fortnite to make some skins in their game, the skins are: Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler & Ripley.. via: @FNLeaksAndInfo, Do y'all think we will get their cosmetics in Fortnite too? — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 5, 2021

Perhaps we are on the precipice of a larger crossover, similar to the one Rocket League got a few months back. At this point, it’s way too early to tell.

As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown when the Fortnite crossover, will be arriving, but if their code was added to the game recently, it probably won’t be too much longer before we find out.