Fortnite

Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover leaked with new skins coming soon

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:18

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games/Mediatonic

According to a new leak, Fortnite and Fall Guys will be getting some sort of crossover in the near future, with new skins apparently in the works for a number of characters. 

While Fortnite is still on top of the world when it comes to notoriety, it’s safe to say at this point that the same cannot be said about Fall Guys. That said, at one point, it was talk of the town, with a number of properties and even game studios wanted to crossover with the title.

Now, it seems like Fall Guys has another few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to crossovers.

According to a brand new leak from the Twitter account FNLeaksandInfo, Fall Guys will be getting Fortnite skins in the near future, presumably as some sort of crossover event, if some new code added to the game is to be believed.

The leak specifically mentions skins for “Llama, Cuddle Team Leader, Peely, Bunny Brawler, and Ripley.” As one can tell, those are some of the most iconic Fortnite skins, so their inclusion in Fall Guys makes sense a crossover is indeed coming.

Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the crossover right now. It’s unknown whether or not more skins are coming to the game, as well as whether or not we’ll be seeing Fall Guys skins or items come to Fortnite in some way, shape, or form.

Skins don’t seem likely unless they were to change the proportions of the beans but it’s not impossible.

Perhaps we are on the precipice of a larger crossover, similar to the one Rocket League got a few months back. At this point, it’s way too early to tell.

As of the time of this writing, it’s unknown when the Fortnite crossover, will be arriving, but if their code was added to the game recently, it probably won’t be too much longer before we find out.

Fortnite

Leaked Fortnite weapon looks like it was built by Fuse in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Feb/2021 15:35

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Apex Legends Fuse
Epic Games / Respawn Entertainment

A recently-leaked powerful Fortnite weapon has got players comparing it to a feature from another popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.

Fortnite has introduced tons of weapons since it debuted in 2017, but there are many that never make it into the game. Often they get leaked online and some even have gameplay footage, but regular players never get to use them.

One of these unreleased weapons is the TinStack, also referred to as the Mini-Gun Grenade Launcher. Information on it leaked a while back, but new footage of the weapon’s features has surfaced, and it’s reminding players of Fuse from Apex Legends.

Fuse apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse is the latest explosive addition to Apex Legends.

The comparisons were drawn after Fortnite leaker ximton shared a video of the Tinstack weapon’s newly-discovered feature in action.

As well as being able to launch grenades at other players with regular aiming and shooting, the unreleased weapon appears to come with a special air strike feature that rains down explosive grenades from the sky.

While some Fortnite players were busy getting excited over the potential of being able to use this weapon in a future update, others noticed that the weapon is very similar to the ‘ultimate’ ability of the new Apex Legends character Fuse.

Unreleased ‘TinStack’ weapon also has some sort of air strike feature (via @ximton) from FortniteLeaks

 

Apex Legends introduced Fuse in its recent Season 8 update, which went live on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The mercenary-turned-cage fighter uses explosives to wreak havoc and destroy his enemies.

Fuse’s ultimate, Motherlode, sees him bring out the big guns – literally. Known affectionately as Wally, the character’s ultimate weapon rains down grenades from the sky and surrounds enemies in a ring of fire.

Quite a few gamers picked up on the similarities between Fuse and the new Fortnite weapon, with one writing that it “seems oddly familiar to the new Apex Legends character’s ultimate” while another added: “This reminds me of Fuse’s ultimate.”

Of course, this is all just a coincidence, as the TinStack weapon has been in the Fortnite files for a while now, long before Fuse was added to Apex Legends – but fans of both games are enjoying the similarities.

The Tinstack isn’t the only leaked weapon that could potentially be coming to the game soon. We’ve rounded up the best unreleased Fortnite weapons, including the Flamethrower and a Troll Launcher (yes, really).