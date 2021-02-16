Fortnite v15.40 update: Leaked skins and cosmetics

Fortnite’s v15.40 update has dropped, and as expected it’s brought with it some exciting new skins and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Here’s a look at them all.
The v15.40 patch update on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, added a bunch of new content to Epic Games’ hit battle royale, including the return of a popular vaulted weapon and NPCs having more exotics in stock.
There’s also a series of bug fixes across battle royale, Save The World, and Creative modes that will hopefully improve the experience for everyone. Check out the patch notes for v15.40 here.
As always, the update is also a chance for Epic to add new skins and cosmetics to Fortnite, and thanks to prominent Fortnite leakers like VastBlast, we’ve got a first look at the new additions coming your way.
Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.40
There are three new skins arriving this update: Xander, Britestorm Bomber, and Sica. Both Britestorm Bomber and Sica have alternative styles, and Sica appears to be a female version of the gladiator Menace.
The following skins aren’t all going to be in the Fortnite shop yet, but they’re all expected to be added before the next patch update drops, so we’ll likely see them in the next week or two.
Xander
Britestorm Bomber
Sica
Red Jade (Blue)
The Red Jade skin in Fortnite is getting a new style option, which decks the character out in cool blue color, rather than the original red shade.
Leaked skin bundles
Two new Fortnite bundles have also been leaked, and they’re both based on the skins above. These come with a number of different cosmetics including back blings, gliders, and pickaxes.
Sica bundle
Britestorm Bomber bundle
SypherPK’s locker bundle
YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A has a bundle coming to Fortnite soon, and the contents have now been shared online.
SypherPK's Locker Bundle pic.twitter.com/Q6LVVHI6kO
— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021
IO Guard music
A new music pack has been added to the game, and it seems like it will be the ominous theme that plays when the IO Guards rise from the ground.
New music pack! pic.twitter.com/fbwcBbuOXp
— VastBlast – Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) February 16, 2021
That’s all of the leaked skins and cosmetics from the Fortnite v15.40 update so far, but we’ll keep this page updated with more as leakers discover them.