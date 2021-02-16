Logo
Fortnite v15.40 update: Leaked skins and cosmetics

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:40 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 11:23

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite leaked skins v15.40
Vastblast / Epic Games

Fortnite’s v15.40 update has dropped, and as expected it’s brought with it some exciting new skins and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Here’s a look at them all.

The v15.40 patch update on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, added a bunch of new content to Epic Games’ hit battle royale, including the return of a popular vaulted weapon and NPCs having more exotics in stock.

There’s also a series of bug fixes across battle royale, Save The World, and Creative modes that will hopefully improve the experience for everyone. Check out the patch notes for v15.40 here.

As always, the update is also a chance for Epic to add new skins and cosmetics to Fortnite, and thanks to prominent Fortnite leakers like VastBlast, we’ve got a first look at the new additions coming your way.

Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.40

There are three new skins arriving this update: Xander, Britestorm Bomber, and Sica. Both Britestorm Bomber and Sica have alternative styles, and Sica appears to be a female version of the gladiator Menace.

The following skins aren’t all going to be in the Fortnite shop yet, but they’re all expected to be added before the next patch update drops, so we’ll likely see them in the next week or two.

Xander

Xander Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Xander skin.

Britestorm Bomber

Britestorm Bomber Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Britestorm Bomber skin.

Sica

Sica Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Sica skin.

Red Jade (Blue)

The Red Jade skin in Fortnite is getting a new style option, which decks the character out in cool blue color, rather than the original red shade.

Red Jade Blue Fortnite
FunGamesLeaks / Epic Games
Red Jade (Blue) skin.

Leaked skin bundles

Two new Fortnite bundles have also been leaked, and they’re both based on the skins above. These come with a number of different cosmetics including back blings, gliders, and pickaxes.

Sica bundle

Fortnite Sica Bundle
VastBlast / Epic Games
Sica bundle.

Britestorm Bomber bundle

Britestorm Bomber bundle
VastBlast / Epic Games
Britestorm Bomber bundle.

SypherPK’s locker bundle

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A has a bundle coming to Fortnite soon, and the contents have now been shared online.

IO Guard music

A new music pack has been added to the game, and it seems like it will be the ominous theme that plays when the IO Guards rise from the ground.

That’s all of the leaked skins and cosmetics from the Fortnite v15.40 update so far, but we’ll keep this page updated with more as leakers discover them.

Fortnite

Fortnite update 15.40: Patch notes, Flint Knock pistol, more exotic weapons

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 10:01

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite characters battle in Air Royale LTM over update 15.40 patch notes.
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

The next Fortnite Season 5 update, patch v15.40, has finally arrived. Here are all the juicy details, including patch notes, for the update that’s already being dubbed “the most amazing thing ever.”

This patch has had an air of excitement around it since late last week, when Japanese content creator Urara leaked it would be “messy” and “the most amazing thing ever.” The YouTuber, who boasts over a million followers, also tipped Feb. 16 as its upcoming release date — turns out, he was right on the money.

Epic has teased an “unvaulted favorite” set to return alongside new Exotics, two new LTMs — including a popular returning Fortnite mode — and more. There’s also a bundle of bug fixes included in the update, as per usual.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.40, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the February 16 patch notes.

Popular Fortnite game mode "Floor is Lava" is returning in the 15.40 update.
Epic Games
Popular Fortnite game mode “Floor is Lava” is returning in the 15.40 update.

When is the Fortnite v15.40 patch coming?

Fortnite’s v15.40 patch update arrived on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 4 AM ET, with downtime expected to last for quite a while as the new additions are fully incorporated.

The PS4 update size is 2.5GB, the PS5 update size is 2.5GB, the Xbox One update size is 3.2GB, the Xbox One Series X update size is 2.3GB, and the Nintendo Switch update size is 3GB. The size on PC varies, but will be around 1.58GB.

Limited Time Modes: Air Royale & Floor is Lava

Fortnite’s latest patch is set to bring back two of the most popular LTMs, “Floor is Lava” and “Air Royale.”

Floor is Lava was a huge hit when it was added a couple of years ago. The rules are simple. Lava gradually rises from the lowest parts of the map and players need to scurry around to secure themselves onto the high ground.

Air Royale was another popular mode that allows players to live their dream as a Top Gun pilot. It revolves around players fighting in planes, and if they come in contact with the ground, they’ll die instantly.

Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite's returning "Air Royale" playlist.
Epic Games
Become an ace pilot again in Fortnite’s returning “Air Royale” playlist.

Fortnite brings back the Flint Knock

Epic teased the return of an “unvaulted favorite” set to return in patch v15.40, and we now know that the weapon in question is the Flint Knock pistol.

It uses heavy bullets, deals 86 damage in its common variation, and has a headshot multiplier of x2.0. The weapon has a reload time of 3.2 and a fire rate of 0.33.

Alongside the unvaulted weapon, Epic is also adding “more Exotics in stock for allies (and enemies)” to collect throughout the game, meaning there will be even more stock for players to purchase and cause chaos.

Epic has teased Fortnite players will "blast back" with new unvaulted fave.
Epic Games
Epic has teased Fortnite players will “blast back” with unvaulted fave in v15.40.

New hunter portals added

The theme of Season 5 has been bounty hunters, with several new skins added throughout including Predator and Halo’s Master Chief. It’s been revealed that two new portals have been added.

The first is being referred to as Skirmish, which is a male and female set, and the second is called Kepler, which is a male skin only. There’s no clues as to who they’ll be, but many are hoping the male and female set will be Wanda and Vision from Disney+ seriesWandaVision.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there are currently three encrypted sets, with two of them being the new hunter sets. The codenames for these are BikeCatch, ToneTrip, and AcutePanic, which could be hints.

Fortnite 15.40 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.40:

General

  • Total Bars appearing as “0” in a match.
  • Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).
  • Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative Mode

  • Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World

  • Mythic Lead Survivor portraits appear only as silhouettes.
  • Locating a Durrr Burger not counting towards the “Locating: Burger Break!” Ventures quest.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes & planned changes for Fortnite’s fourth Season 5 update. Once the official v15.40 details are released and added to the battle royale, we’ll be the first to let you know.