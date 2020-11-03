 Fortnite v14.50 map changes: New Galactus location, Winter Village leaked - Dexerto
Fortnite v14.50 map changes: New Galactus location, Winter Village leaked

Published: 3/Nov/2020 10:16

by David Purcell
Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have rolled out another update in Fortnite Battle Royale, patch v14.50, and it’s jam packed with new content following the Halloween Fortnitemares event. So, let’s take a look some of the new map changes. 

The game’s community should be well used to the regular updates by now, after all, it’s one of the biggest reasons the title ever reached mainstream popularity to begin with. Not many battle royale titles change as often as Fortnite does over time.

Map changes is a huge part of that. New POIs and features dotted around the Fortnite island often feature in the refreshes, with this time being no different.

So, let’s take a look at everything that’s changed.

Fortnite 14.50 map changes

Full map

Fortnite map
Here’s how the Fortnite map looks after patch v14.50.

At first glance, you can see that much of the themed Halloween areas have now been removed from the game, so it would be a shock to see nothing replace those.

Galactus has moved

Now, in one of the more interesting changes – and this will be more important as the season goes on – Galactus has now moved right above the Ruins point of interest. This one was found by _fevers_ on Twitter.

In the Fortnitemares event, Midas very much took over this location and it looks like another dark force will soon do the same. With it being in the middle of the map, it would be just fitting for the Marvel villain to start building a base there.

Recently, we have seen Galactus very much in the distance high in the sky, but soon it looks like we’ll be seeing it land.

Future Fortnite map changes: Winter village leak

The same leaker also found evidence of a “winter village” mentioned in the game files, which suggests we may see a new POI spawn into the game just in time for the Holidays.

In terms of confirmed Fortnite map changes for this patch, we’ll continue to update this page with more info as and when it’s made available.

More to follow…

All leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite 14.50 update

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:24

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite skin at Dirty Docks
Fortnite Season 4

The Fortnite V14.50 patch is here, and as always, a new update means a new raft of cosmetics. So, here’s what we’ve got in terms of skins, backblings, pickaxes, and more. 

Despite the V14.40 patch only coming out on October 21, Epic Games have moved quickly to get the V14.50 patch out in preparation for the launches of the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. 

As a result, this patch is chock full of changes that get the battle royale ready for the new consoles, but, that’s not all. Jetpacks have also made a return, but they’re now courtesy of Stark Industries and should be better than ever before. 

On top of the bigger changes, as always, these patches also bring cosmetics with them – giving leakers a chance to reveal some new looks before they hit the item shop. So, here’s what we’ve got this time around. 

Season 4 has been all about Marvel, but that will change in Season 5.

Following the V14.50 patch going live on PC, leakers have been hard at work trying to reveal details about what’s hitting the Fortnite store next. That includes iFireMonkey, who has revealed all the new skins and cosmetics that are coming soon.

The leak has revealed that Epic has added 15 new skins, eight new pickaxes, as well as one or two weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings too.

In amongst all the new, never before seen skins, there are also a host of original default skins, like Jonesy and Ramirez, that are making a return in the ‘Origins’ set. This also includes a glider called ‘The O.G.’

Backblings from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked backblings from the new Fortnite update.
Skins from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked skins from the new Fortnite update.
Pickaxes from Fortnite v14.50 update
Twitter: iFireMonkey
The leaked pickaxes from the new Fortnite update.

Now, while the leaks are always exciting, these new cosmetics won’t be available right away. The release dates for some, like the upcoming Lachlan skin, have already been revealed and they are a few days away. 

If you’ve got your eye on something in particular, you’ll just have to keep checking the daily item shop rotation to see if what you want is going to be available.