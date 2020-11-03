Fortnite v14.50 map changes: New Galactus location, Winter Village leaked - Dexerto

Epic Games have rolled out another update in Fortnite Battle Royale, patch v14.50, and it’s jam packed with new content following the Halloween Fortnitemares event. So, let’s take a look some of the new map changes.

The game’s community should be well used to the regular updates by now, after all, it’s one of the biggest reasons the title ever reached mainstream popularity to begin with. Not many battle royale titles change as often as Fortnite does over time.

Map changes is a huge part of that. New POIs and features dotted around the Fortnite island often feature in the refreshes, with this time being no different.

So, let’s take a look at everything that’s changed.

Fortnite 14.50 map changes

Full map

At first glance, you can see that much of the themed Halloween areas have now been removed from the game, so it would be a shock to see nothing replace those.

Galactus has moved

Now, in one of the more interesting changes – and this will be more important as the season goes on – Galactus has now moved right above the Ruins point of interest. This one was found by _fevers_ on Twitter.

In the Fortnitemares event, Midas very much took over this location and it looks like another dark force will soon do the same. With it being in the middle of the map, it would be just fitting for the Marvel villain to start building a base there.

Recently, we have seen Galactus very much in the distance high in the sky, but soon it looks like we’ll be seeing it land.

As you can see on the map, galactus is right above the ruins poi. pic.twitter.com/kiWFFAxubj — Extra Spooky Fevers 🎃 (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

Future Fortnite map changes: Winter village leak

The same leaker also found evidence of a “winter village” mentioned in the game files, which suggests we may see a new POI spawn into the game just in time for the Holidays.

A bunch of files have been added for a "Winter Village" This could mean we could expect a winter POI to appear on the map soon! Once the update is available publicly to play, ill load in the umaps. pic.twitter.com/5QcYkxAvqP — Extra Spooky Fevers 🎃 (@_fevers_) November 3, 2020

In terms of confirmed Fortnite map changes for this patch, we’ll continue to update this page with more info as and when it’s made available.

More to follow…