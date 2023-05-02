How to learn Force abilities in Fortnite: Rift Gates explained

Force abilities have arrived in Fortnite as part of the latest Star Wars crossover, so here’s everything you need to know to find Rift Gates and get your hands on them.

Fortnite has collaborated with Star Wars once again in celebration of May the Fourth (also known as Star Wars Day), which means there’s a whole host of new quests, skins, and weapons to discover from a galaxy far, far away.

One of the biggest new features in this update is the ability to use the Force. With the help of iconic Star Wars characters like Anakin Skywalker and Darth Maul, you’ll be able to push, pull, and throw items (and other players!) using the Force.

Here’s everything you need to know about Force abilities, including tips on how to find Star Wars characters and enter Rift Gates.

Epic Games Rift Gates are the key to getting Force abilities.

How to get Force abilities in Fortnite

The only way to get Force abilities in Fortnite is to find a Star Wars character on the map and speak to them. Once you do that, you’ll automatically enter a Rift Gate where you’ll be granted a Lightsaber and several Force abilities to use.

There are three Star Wars character holograms you can encounter on the map: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Darth Maul. Each one has a different Force ability to teach you and you’ll also be given their specific style of Lightsaber.

Epic Games Star Wars characters will appear as holograms.

Where to find Rift Gates in Fortnite

Star Wars characters and their accompanying Rift Gates will be marked on the Fortnite map once they’re available, but this usually doesn’t happen right away so you’ll need to keep a close eye on the map throughout a match until they appear.

Once a Star Wars character hologram has spawned, their symbol will appear on the map. When this happens, you’ll need to get there as soon as possible or another player might use their Rift Gate before you can and take the Force abilities for themselves.

You can see an example of a Rift Gate marked on the map below so you know what to look out for:

Epic Games This is what a Rift Gate looks like on the map.

Each character has a different Rift Gate symbol that will appear on the map, but they’re all drawn in a similar art style so they’re not too hard to spot. It seems as though they spawn in random locations so you can’t always predict where to go.

Our best advice is to leave the Battle Bus at the center of the Island and float for as long as possible while watching the map. As soon as a Rift Gate appears, land there as quickly as you can for the best chance of getting those Force abilities.

All Force abilities you can learn in Fortnite

Here are all of the Star Wars characters on the map and the Force abilities they will teach you:

Star Wars character Force ability What it does Obi-Wan Kenobi Push Push objects and players away from you Anakin Skywalker Pull Pull objects and players toward you Darth Maul Throw Lift objects from the environment and hurl them at players

Regardless of which character you speak to, you’ll be able to double jump and run faster when you’ve got a Lightsaber equipped. You can of course also use the Lightsaber to attack and deflect bullets.

Remember that once you’ve learned a Force ability, you’ll only have it for the duration of the match you’re currently in, so make the most of it.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Force abilities! Check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

