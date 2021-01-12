How to gift items in Fortnite

Gifting in Fortnite is exactly what you might think it is: It allows players to graciously give certain in-game items to other players on their Epic Games friends list. But how does it work, and what items can be gifted, exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about the feature.

One of the more lesser known features about the Fortnite item shop is that players can actually gift items to other players in-game. While there are some restrictions on what you can or cannot send to other players, for the most part, it’s a pretty open system, giving you the ability to send almost any item to another player.

While it has been removed and added back into the game many times, the feature now seems to be a part of the game permanently. Here’s what you need to know about it, including what items you can and cannot send to your Epic Games friends, and how to actually send them.

Before you attempt to gift an item

Unfortunately, you can’t just make an account on Fortnite and send a gift to another player immediately. While the process of gifting an item is pretty simple, there are a few things you need to set up before you can do such a thing.

In order to start gifting items, you’ll need to set up two-factor authentication and reach level 2 in-game. While no reasoning has been given by Epic for this restriction, it seems like this was done in order to stop people from breaking into other players accounts and randomly gifting items to other players.

While these restrictions aren’t as bad as they have been previously, they’re still required before you can gift items.

Restrictions on gifts

According to Epic Games, there are some restrictions on the gift-giving system. For instance, for the most part, you can’t gift items that require real-life money. This means that battle passes, tier skip bundles, and bundles like The Last Laugh bundle can’t be gifted to other players.

In addition, due to the fact that the iOS version is no longer getting updated thanks to the ongoing feud with Apple, gifting is not available on that version of the game. When that version comes back, the feature will presumably make a comeback there – but until then, you’re out of luck.

How to gift items

As previously mentioned, gifting items is pretty simple in-game and can be done with relative ease. Still, in case you’re unsure or want to know before attempting to gift, here’s some step-by-step instructions to help you out:

Open Fortnite Tab over to the Item Shop Find the item that you want to gift Make sure you have the appropriate amount of V-bucks (found in the top right-hand corner) Select the item you want to gift but don’t click “purchase” Select the “Buy as a gift” button (if the button doesn’t appear, this means that it can’t be gifted) Select the friend you want to gift the item to The item should then appear the next time they open the game

It’s also hilarious to point out that you can actually gift an item to yourself if you really want to, although why you would want to do that is unknown, considering you can just buy it normally. It’s also worth pointing out that you can’t just gift an item in your inventory – it must be bought in the Item Shop.