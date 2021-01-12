Logo
Fortnite

How to gift items in Fortnite

Published: 12/Jan/2021 19:35 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 19:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

Gifting in Fortnite is exactly what you might think it is: It allows players to graciously give certain in-game items to other players on their Epic Games friends list. But how does it work, and what items can be gifted, exactly? Here’s everything you need to know about the feature.

One of the more lesser known features about the Fortnite item shop is that players can actually gift items to other players in-game. While there are some restrictions on what you can or cannot send to other players, for the most part, it’s a pretty open system, giving you the ability to send almost any item to another player.

While it has been removed and added back into the game many times, the feature now seems to be a part of the game permanently. Here’s what you need to know about it, including what items you can and cannot send to your Epic Games friends, and how to actually send them.

Before you attempt to gift an item

Epic Games
Gifting items in Fortnite is relatively simple but there are still some things you should know.

Unfortunately, you can’t just make an account on Fortnite and send a gift to another player immediately. While the process of gifting an item is pretty simple, there are a few things you need to set up before you can do such a thing.

In order to start gifting items, you’ll need to set up two-factor authentication and reach level 2 in-game. While no reasoning has been given by Epic for this restriction, it seems like this was done in order to stop people from breaking into other players accounts and randomly gifting items to other players.

While these restrictions aren’t as bad as they have been previously, they’re still required before you can gift items.

Restrictions on gifts

Epic Games FAQ Gifting Fortnite
Epic Games
According to Epic, there are a few restrictions to keep in mind about gifting items.

According to Epic Games, there are some restrictions on the gift-giving system. For instance, for the most part, you can’t gift items that require real-life money. This means that battle passes, tier skip bundles, and bundles like The Last Laugh bundle can’t be gifted to other players.

In addition, due to the fact that the iOS version is no longer getting updated thanks to the ongoing feud with Apple, gifting is not available on that version of the game. When that version comes back, the feature will presumably make a comeback there – but until then, you’re out of luck.

How to gift items

Fortnite gifting item
Epic Games
Players have to select the “Buy as a gift” option on items in the shop.

As previously mentioned, gifting items is pretty simple in-game and can be done with relative ease. Still, in case you’re unsure or want to know before attempting to gift, here’s some step-by-step instructions to help you out:

  1. Open Fortnite
  2. Tab over to the Item Shop
  3. Find the item that you want to gift
  4. Make sure you have the appropriate amount of V-bucks (found in the top right-hand corner)
  5. Select the item you want to gift but don’t click “purchase”
  6. Select the “Buy as a gift” button (if the button doesn’t appear, this means that it can’t be gifted)
  7. Select the friend you want to gift the item to
  8. The item should then appear the next time they open the game

It’s also hilarious to point out that you can actually gift an item to yourself if you really want to, although why you would want to do that is unknown, considering you can just buy it normally. It’s also worth pointing out that you can’t just gift an item in your inventory – it must be bought in the Item Shop.

Fortnite

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite

Published: 12/Jan/2021 12:41 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 17:43

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite TheGrefg skin
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Spanish YouTuber and streamer TheGrefg is finally getting his own Fortnite skin and matching cosmetics. Here’s how you can claim them in the game.

David ‘TheGrefg’ Martinez Canovas is the most popular Spanish Fortnite player on the internet, so it was only a matter of time until he joined the likes of Ninja, Loserfruit, and Lachlan by getting his own cosmetics in the game.

TheGrefg unveiled the skin during a Twitch stream on Monday, January 11, 2021, where he also broke an insane record in the process: A whopping 2.4 million people tuned in to watch his unveiling, proving why he deserves the honor of getting his own skin.

The new skin is part of the Fortnite Icon Series, which also features the likes of rapper Travis Scott, DJ and producer Marshmello, and the mascot of dance music trio Major Lazer.

How to get TheGrefg skin in Fortnite item shop

TheGrefg skin in Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg’s skin will arrive in Fortnite on January 16, 2021.

Fans who want to get their hands on TheGrefg’s skin and matching cosmetics won’t have long to wait, as Epic Games have confirmed they’ll arrive when the item shop updates on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7 PM ET.

There’s no price yet, but TheGrefg stated during his Twitch stream that the price for the whole bundle should be somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000 V-Bucks.

It’s likely that the skin and his cosmetics, like the back bling and the pickaxe, will be available to purchase separately too. We’ll update with prices when we get official confirmation.

The skin will only be available for a limited time, so get it quick if you’ve been anticipating it for a while.

How to get TheGrefg skin early

As with previous Icon Series skins, Epic Games will be hosting a tournament to celebrate TheGrefg being added to Fortnite. Even better, there will be a chance to win the skin before it hits the item shop.

The game mode for the tournament will be the Floor Is Lava LTM, which makes battles even more intense as dangerous lava slowly rises from the ground, eventually covering the entire map. It’s TheGrefg’s favorite.

Epic Games have confirmed that the tournaments will run on Thursday, January 14 (squads) and Friday, January 15 (solo). Each day will have different TheGrefg cosmetics available to unlock by placing high enough on the leaderboards.

TheGrefg skin also has a ‘final form’

TheGrefg skin final form Fortnite
Epic Games
TheGrefg skin comes with a reactive ‘final form’ too.

As well as a skin, TheGrefg will also arrive with a number of cosmetics. There’s a pickaxe that’s essentially a giant video game controller on a stick, and a back bling that looks like three floating Dragon Balls, but all-black with yellow details.

He will also have his own emote, which sees him dancing around a video game controller – the same one that appears on the pickaxe. An image has also been shared of his reactive ‘final form’ which you can see above.

For the latest news, leaks and guides make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite hub.