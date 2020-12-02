Fortnite Season 5 map changes: Salty Towers, Zero Point, more - Dexerto

Epic Games has turned the Fortnite Chapter 2 map on its head in Season 5, bringing back old POI favorites like Tilted Towers ⁠— with a salty new twist ⁠— and brand-new locations, in the ‘Zero Point’ update. Here’s all the changes.

Galactus has been defeated, but the war to save Fortnite’s island seems far from over. The war against the towering Marvel villain appears to have made the ‘Zero Point’ at the heart of the island unstable, warping different realities together.

That has led to a huge upheaval on the iconic Fortnite map. While it’s not exactly a totally new revamp, like many were expecting, there’s a host of new, themed points of interest, as well as the return of a few famous POIs from seasons past.

The huge seasonal change has shifted the battle royale dramatically, dropping Fortnite fans into a warped version of the Chapter 2 map.

Fortnite v15.00 takes players to “Zero Point” island

The biggest change is that the center-point of the island, previously focused around Midas’ lair at The Authority, has now become a barren wasteland. Right in the middle of the Chapter 2 map now lies the ‘Zero Point,’ pulsing with energy.

Epic has also added three new POIs; Hunter’s Haven, Stealthy Stronghold, and the Colossal Coliseum. On top of the new areas, Fortnite fans will also be happy to see Pleasant Park and Tilted Towers ⁠— now called “Salty Towers” ⁠— back on the map.

Fortnite blends Salty Springs, Tilted Towers

The iconic Tilted Towers POI ⁠— last seen disappearing under lava from the Volcano in Season 8 ⁠— is back in Season 5, with a salty twist.

Epic has finally brought back the iconic Season 2 point of interest, but blended it with another famous POI, the Salty Springs. This mixed POI is located where Salty has stood in past seasons, just to the left of the ‘Zero Point’ incident.

So far the Salty Towers location has only been revealed in the Fortnite Season 5 battle pass trailer. Epic should officially announce its return soon enough.

Three new POIs added in Season 5

Stealthy Stronghold

Stealthy Stronghold is a new castle-like structure in the north. It appears to have a huge wall surrounding it.

The Stronghold has been added in the space above Pleasant Park, and to the left of Craggy Cliffs. There was previously no named POI in that area in Season 4.

Hunter’s Haven

Hunter’s Haven is two industrial buildings, built into the side of a hill at the northernmost peak of Fortnite’s Season 5 map. There are interior rooms to find loot, as well as multiple wide platforms for good vantage points down the hills.

The Stronghold has been added in the empty space below the Zero Point. It appears to the left of Lazy Lake, and across the river from Misty Meadows.

Colossal Coliseum

The last of the three new POIs is Colossal Coliseum, home to Menace, who Jonesy dubs “realities greatest gladiator… who has never been defeated.” It’s styled like a Roman arena, complete with ceremonial statues and viewing stages.

The battlefield within the coliseum also has a number of classical weapons, chariots, and dangerous implements to spice things up. Towering above all, in his rightful place, is Peely, ironed in gold and brandishing a salute to the Fortnite world.

In terms of confirmed Fortnite map changes for this patch, we’ll continue to update this page with more info as and when it’s made available.

More to follow…