How to get free Nick Eh 30 Never Give Up Fortnite emoticon from TikTok

Nick Eh 30 has given fans the opportunity to claim his Never Give Up Fortnite emoticon from TikTok for free. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the free Fortnite reward.

Fortnite finally teamed up with the “family-friendly” creator and legend of the game Nick Eh 30 to release his own skins and cosmetics during Chapter 5 Season 3. The Nick Eh 30 Icon Series skin released into Fortnite on June 15, and to celebrate the release, he has provided an exclusive free reward.

In a post to his Twitter/X account and across his socials, Nick has revealed that you can get your hands on his Never Give Up emotion for free via TikTok.

However, there were only 250,000 codes available when it launched, and there are less than 70,000 codes left. Make sure you follow the steps quickly to claim your free Fortnite emoticon.

How to get free Nick Eh 30 Never Give Up Fortnite emoticon

To get the Nick Eh 30 Never Give Up emoticon, you will just need to have a registered TikTok account and have downloaded the app to your mobile device. It will only take you a few minutes to complete and claim the reward as long as there are enough codes left.

Here is how to claim Nick Eh 30’s Never Give Up Fortnite emoticon from TikTok:

Open TikTok with a registered account. Search “NickEh30” in the search bar. Select “LIVE” to see all livestream results. Choose an eligible stream. Tap the “TikTok” logo in the top left corner. Wait for the 180 second countdown to end. Select the “Claim” button to claim the reward. Copy the code that appears. Activate the Never Give Up Emoticon code at http://fortnite.com/redeem

You will be only be able to claim Nick Eh 30’s Never Give Up emotion for free from June 15 to June 21.

Aside from Nick Eh 30, Epic’s 30.10 update has unleashed a major Metallica collab into Fortnite, including the brand-new Season 4 Festival Pass, skins for every band member, the Metallica Loot Island, and the Ride the Lightning guitar mythic.