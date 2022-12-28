Fortnite’s Sky Jellies locations and Week 4 challenge explained

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

The Week 4 challenges for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 recently went live, so here’s what players should know about the Sky Jellies quest.

Fortnite’s weekly challenges receive a refresh every Tuesday at 6:00 AM PT. Those who complete the limited-time objectives unlock rewards in the form of hefty XP payouts.

As such, it’s beneficial for regular players to take part in the challenges, which range from hunting a select amount of wildlife in one match to dealing damage with certain weapons.

One of the quests for Week 4 charges users with gaining health or shields through interactions with Sky Jellies. Here’s what users need to know when dealing with the floating critters in question.

Fortnite’s Sky Jellies explained

Sky Jellies appear as jellyfish-like beings from which a bright blue light emanates. Players have stumbled across them while exploring Fortnite Chapter 4, perhaps stopping to gawk at the aesthetically pleasing little critters.

But in addition to adding color to the environment, Sky Jellies have a practical use in that players can use them to restore health and shields.

Epic Games A lone Sky Jelly

Where to find Sky Jellies in Chapter 4

Unlike some of the other tasks featured in Fortnite’s Week 4 challenges, there’s no set place to find this special brand of jellyfish.

Sky Jellies randomly spawn across the island, though they most often get spotted in warm weather areas.

The perenially autumn-looking Anvil Square and Citadel locales serve as good places for players to check out as a result. Greener spaces like the Faulty Splits and Frenzy Fields work, too.

How to complete the Sky Jellies challenge in Fortnite

The latest batch of weekly challenges includes a quest that tasks users with “gain[ing] health or shields from jumping on Sky Jellies.”

Gaining 50 health and shields from the action rewards players with 16,000 XP. Fortunately, the quest is rather simple. Users need only to find a Sky Jellies, then jump on enough of them to earn 50 health or shields. YouTuber Comrad3s demonstrates how the quest works in the following video:

Completing weekly challenges in Fortnite has proven a relatively easy way to earn XP fast. Fans would do well to take part in the quests while they remain live.