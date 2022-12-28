Kinetic Ore in Fortnite: Locations and travel distance challenge explained

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

One of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 Week 4 Challenges asks players to Travel Distance with Kinetic Ore – this guide details its locations and how it works.

Throughout the duration of Chapter 4 Season 1, Fortnite will add new weekly challenges for players to complete.

Since they’re limited-time objectives, each challenge rewards large amounts of XP upon completion. Players can tackle the tasks in whichever order they prefer.

Notably, the weekly tasks themselves range from dealing damage with specific guns to obtaining health under certain circumstances.

One of the Week 4 quests brought Kinetic Ore into the mix, so here’s everything players need to know about it.

What is Kinetic Ore?

A brand-new element in the world of Fortnite, Kinetic Ore basically functions as a new method of fast travel.

The sizable purple rocks work such that users can stand on them, then get escorted to another part of the map as demonstrated in the following video from HarryNintetyFour.

Kinetic Ore locations in Fortnite

Players can find the element strewn across Shattered Slabs, with the quarry area housing a host of sparkling rocks. Suffice it to say, the ore should be easy to spot.

How to travel distance using Kinetic Ore

Upon finding one of the large rocks, users should strike it a few times with their pickaxe to activate it.

A burst of energy should emerge from the surface within a matter of seconds, permitting travel at long distances after a player climbs on the ore.

The challenge features five stages in total, meaning players will have to travel on Kinetic Ore several times before the task is complete.