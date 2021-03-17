Fortnite Season 6 trailer was directed by Avengers' Russo Brothers - Dexerto

It’s now been revealed that the Russo Brothers of Avengers Infinity War and Endgame fame were directly involved with the creation of Fortnite Season 6’s opening cutscene, which blew away fans with its amazing action and graphics.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 is finally here, and it brought along with it a slew of new weapons, features, map changes, and more. But before players players could sink their teeth into anything the season had to offer, they had to experience a new opening cutscene and single-player level.

Fans were immediately blown away by the cutscene, with most agreeing that it outdid any other cutscene the game has featured over the course of the past several years – and now, it all makes sense as to why.

According to Variety, Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors behind the massively successful Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, had a huge part in the cutscene. Not only did they direct the 3-minute long video, they also wrote and storyboarded it.

In addition to that, Variety also confirms that the Russo Brothers were also involved in some of the “character setup” for the upcoming season, although what that exactly means isn’t clear at this point in time.

The Russo Brothers and Fortnite have a long history together. They have confirmed in the past that they’re fans of the game, and were even part of the driving force behind its first major crossover, which involved Thanos and Infinity War film, and eventually led to another event for Endgame’s release.

As far as fans are aware, this is the first major director to be involved with the creation of a Fortnite cutscene – but here’s hoping it won’t be the last. Since the game is already known for its insane crossovers, it wouldn’t be too crazy if the opening cutscene every season was directed by a major Hollywood filmmaker.

Of course, that’s all speculation, and Donald Mustard, nor anyone at Epic Games, have confirmed whether or not this is one-time thing or if it’s something that they want to try out more in the future.