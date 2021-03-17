Furious mother's freakout goes viral after child spends hundreds on Fortnite V-Bucks - Dexerto

Fortnite is a hugely popular video game, especially among the youth — but its in-game transactions can pose a problem for some parents, as seen in a TikTok video that has gone viral across social media platforms.

Fortnite, like many other online gaming titles, boasts an impressive array of items that can be purchased within the game itself, such as skins, emotes, and, of course, in-game currency to buy said skins and emotes.

V-Bucks act as Fortnite’s version of virtual money, and are necessary to buy what’s new in the game’s daily Item Shop (aside from a few bundles that can be bought with real-life currency).

As such, it comes as little surprise that kids may or may not ask their parents for a few dollars now and again to get the latest popular skins — but one tiny player ended up going the extra mile.

A short video from TikTok user ‘ksmashshipper’ has gone viral online, which shows a distraught mother in total shock that her son purchased 49,300 V-Bucks with her money.

The biggest V-Buck bundle that can be bought in the Fortnite store is 13,500 V-Bucks, which is currently priced at $79. Give or take, this means that the child could have bought three of these bundles along with a smaller pack, or could have bought four and spent a few.

Roughly, this comes out to around $300 or more — an amount that’s nothing to sniff at, which accounts for the mother’s completely distraught reaction.

“You spent $80 mad times, because how you got 49,000 V-Bucks?” she asked in a follow-up video before asking someone off-camera to take her card off the console.

Thus far, the original TikTok has garnered over 5 million views and one million likes on the platform, with plenty of commenters sympathizing with her pain — and even sharing some similar stories of their own!

This definitely reminds us of that time North West ended up spending quite a bit on in-app purchases using her parents’ iPad, prompting Kanye West’s infamous Twitter tirade on the situation in 2015 — adding yet just another reminder for parents to make sure their technology is locked down.