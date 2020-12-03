Logo
Fortnite Season 5 reveals grim fate for Peely skin

Published: 3/Dec/2020 14:53

by Alex Garton
Fortnite Season 5

It appears Fortnite Season 5 hasn’t been kind to Peely as you can find him frozen in carbonite on the new map. The question is, who placed the bounty to get him captured?

As you may know, Season 5 of Fortnite is a Star Wars fan’s dream. The new Season introduced the Mandalorian to the game and a host of exciting changes.

On top of a new bounty hunter system, the map has changed significantly in Season 5. Three new points of interest have been added to the game and one of them contains a very special easter egg.

Whilst exploring the new map, players have stumbled upon Peely and it’s fair to say he’s not had a good start to Season 5.

Hunters Haven is where you can find the Peely easter egg.

Peely Mandalorian easter egg found in new area of map

Epic Games is great at adding easter eggs for players to discover throughout the Fortnite map. Season 5 is no different and it didn’t take the community long to find one of the best easter eggs in Hunters Haven.

In what appears to be a regular building in the new area, players have found Peely frozen in carbonite – just like Han Solo was in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This means someone has placed a bounty on Peely and the Mandalorian has finished the job.

A Reddit thread posted to the FortNiteBR subreddit displays one player’s encounter with the easter egg.

Looks like Mando is bringing Peely in warm, I wonder who placed the bounty? from r/FortNiteBR

As you can see, Peely doesn’t look too pleased about being frozen in carbonite. Then again, you can’t imagine it’s a process anyone would enjoy.

The easter egg is a great reference to the first episode of the Mandalorian where we see the use of frozen carbonite on bounty targets.

Overall, it’s great to see Epic adding fun discoverable features to the map. It’s the reason why exploring the new map on the first day of the new season is such an exciting experience.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 1/Dec/2020 20:15

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.