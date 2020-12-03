Fortnite Season 5 reveals grim fate for Peely skin

It appears Fortnite Season 5 hasn’t been kind to Peely as you can find him frozen in carbonite on the new map. The question is, who placed the bounty to get him captured?

As you may know, Season 5 of Fortnite is a Star Wars fan’s dream. The new Season introduced the Mandalorian to the game and a host of exciting changes.

On top of a new bounty hunter system, the map has changed significantly in Season 5. Three new points of interest have been added to the game and one of them contains a very special easter egg.

Whilst exploring the new map, players have stumbled upon Peely and it’s fair to say he’s not had a good start to Season 5.

Peely Mandalorian easter egg found in new area of map

Epic Games is great at adding easter eggs for players to discover throughout the Fortnite map. Season 5 is no different and it didn’t take the community long to find one of the best easter eggs in Hunters Haven.

In what appears to be a regular building in the new area, players have found Peely frozen in carbonite – just like Han Solo was in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This means someone has placed a bounty on Peely and the Mandalorian has finished the job.

A Reddit thread posted to the FortNiteBR subreddit displays one player’s encounter with the easter egg.

As you can see, Peely doesn’t look too pleased about being frozen in carbonite. Then again, you can’t imagine it’s a process anyone would enjoy.

The easter egg is a great reference to the first episode of the Mandalorian where we see the use of frozen carbonite on bounty targets.

Overall, it’s great to see Epic adding fun discoverable features to the map. It’s the reason why exploring the new map on the first day of the new season is such an exciting experience.