 Fortnite update v14.50: early patch notes, downtime details - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite update v14.50: early patch notes, downtime details

Published: 3/Nov/2020 2:15

by Isaac McIntyre
Fortnite Jonesy sipping Slurp Juice in front of patch notes number.
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed the next Season 4 update, patch v14.50, will be arriving this week. Here’s everything we know about the Nov. 3 update, including early patch notes, downtime details, and more.

This week we’re getting treated to another Fortnite update; one focused on preparing the super-popular battle royale for the arrival of the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We’ve got a pretty good idea of everything coming in the new Fortnite update on Nov. 21 too; here’s everything we know about patch v.14.50 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending update downtime.

When is the Fortnite v14.50 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.50 update for Tuesday, November 3. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

The patch is surprisingly early, considering v14.40 only came out two weeks ago, but with the next-gen consoles on the horizon, it looks like Epic Games want to get their popular battle royale ready as soon as possible for the switch.

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.50 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 4 update.

Fortnite v14.50 early patch notes

New “Lachlan” Icon Series skin released

One of the biggest skin releases coming in Fortnite patch v14.50 will be the battle royale’s next Icon Series set, themed around Aussie YouTube star Lachlan Power.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

The cosmetic set, which will include an outfit, pickaxe, back bling, and emote, will be added to the Item Shop during 14.50. The exact date of its release is expected to be Thursday, Nov. 12, with Lachlan giving away some skins early on Nov. 8.

Lachlan is getting the next Fortnite Icon Series skin in patch v14.50.
Epic Games / YouTube: Lachlan
Aussie YouTuber Lachlan is getting the next Fortnite Icon Series skin in patch v14.50.

Slurp Bazooka

The ‘Slurp Bazooka,’ similar to the infamous Bandage Bazooka, is expected to be added in Fortnite update v14.50. The new heavy weapon was leaked by HYPEX soon after v14.40 in October, and appears to be ready to be released in-game.

The new bazooka will likely operate in a similar fashion to its Bandage cousin. The Slurp Bazooka will probably fire Fortnite’s iconic Slurp Juice, which heals one health point every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. The bazooka may simply heal.

The main difference is that Slurp worked on shields as well, where Bandages only restore health. This may be the case of the bazooka as well. The new gun will likely also take up a number of weapon slots, just like the Bandage Bazooka.

Imagine being able to shoot slurp at your Fortnite allies.
Epic Games
Imagine being able to shoot slurp at your Fortnite allies.

Fortnite v14.50 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including issues with Gas Cans, and plenty more.

Epic Games has also flagged v14.50 will disable party matchmaking in Creative Mode. It is not expected to be re-engaged on live servers until “at least v14.60,” the Fortnite devs warned after announcing update v14.40 was on its way.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.50:

General

  • Burn Basher animation issue.

Battle Royale

  • Gas Cans temporarily disabled
  • Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.
  • THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

Creative Mode

  • Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.
  • There is no “Back to Hub” Option in Creative Play server.
  • Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

  • Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.50 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Fortnite

14 Days of Fortnite 2020: Everything we know so far

Published: 3/Nov/2020 0:35

by Alan Bernal
Epic Games

Share

14 Days of Fortnite

The 14 Days of Fortnite holiday bash is one of the most anticipated in-game events in the battle royale, but there hasn’t been much indication for its 2020 edition, so here’s everything we know about it.

As Season 4 starts to wind down, Season 5 is on a collision course to be the first one in Chapter 2 the year to be themed after the winter era. And with the Christmas-themed events historically starting in the latter half of December, there’s plenty of time for Epic Games to integrate the hyped event.

In 2019, instead of the 14 Days of Fortnite, Epic decided to go with the Winterfest that was basically the same in concept under a different name.

That could happen this year too. Although it might not come under the same name, the 14 Days of Fortnite will signal the battle royale’s holiday festivities for players to enjoy.

When would 14 Days of Fortnite 2020 start?

In 2019, the Winterfest ran through December 18 to January 6, giving players about 3 weeks to clear all of the challenes for that season.

Before that, 2018’s original Christmas event was live from December 20 until January 2. Going by this trend, we can expect this years event to run from the third week of December to around a week after the new year.

This would put the event in 2020 around the same time, anywhere from December 17 to January 8, although we’ll see if Epic switches it up.

Epic Games
The community is waiting to see if Epic Games announces a 14 Days of Fortnite for Chapter 2.

Fortnite Holiday event

Of course, the biggest reason to participate in the Fortnite holiday event are all the challenges that instantly reward players with all sorts of. While we still don’t have word on what they might be, there’s been indication that Epic could already be planning on some snow themed additions to the game.

Dataminer ‘HypeX’ previously found a link with ‘Snowman NPC’ that they found “grants you a quest.” HypeX said that the NPC can have conversations, explode, and spawn loot.

This could be a part of an elaborate holiday scheme that Epic has been cooking up. But if nothing else, the inclusion of a snowman could foretell a blanket of ice covering the Fortnite island once again.

We already know that the devs are planning to end Season 4’s Nexus War with the “the biggest event they’ve ever done and it will change the future of Fortnite.”

This doomsday scenario could lead to a nuclear winter of sorts, giving the game a perfect transition to usher in the holiday season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Epic relaunch their 14 Days of Fortnite; they’re bound to reveal more about a holiday event the closer we get to Season 5.