Fortnite update v14.50: early patch notes, downtime details - Dexerto

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed the next Season 4 update, patch v14.50, will be arriving this week. Here’s everything we know about the Nov. 3 update, including early patch notes, downtime details, and more.

This week we’re getting treated to another Fortnite update; one focused on preparing the super-popular battle royale for the arrival of the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

We’ve got a pretty good idea of everything coming in the new Fortnite update on Nov. 21 too; here’s everything we know about patch v.14.50 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending update downtime.

When is the Fortnite v14.50 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.50 update for Tuesday, November 3. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

The patch is surprisingly early, considering v14.40 only came out two weeks ago, but with the next-gen consoles on the horizon, it looks like Epic Games want to get their popular battle royale ready as soon as possible for the switch.

Read more: Joe Biden built a Fortnite island for the gamer vote

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.50 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 4 update.

Hey there, everyone. v14.50 jets in tomorrow, November 3, and prepares Fortnite for next week’s next-generation consoles! Downtime will start at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/rjsTgF2Psj — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 3, 2020

Fortnite v14.50 early patch notes

New “Lachlan” Icon Series skin released

One of the biggest skin releases coming in Fortnite patch v14.50 will be the battle royale’s next Icon Series set, themed around Aussie YouTube star Lachlan Power.

Lachlan has been one of the most consistent creators in Fortnite ever since it launched in 2017, so it’s no surprise that he has been graced with a skin of his very own likeness in the game.

Read more: How to get new Fortnite Lachlan skin early

The cosmetic set, which will include an outfit, pickaxe, back bling, and emote, will be added to the Item Shop during 14.50. The exact date of its release is expected to be Thursday, Nov. 12, with Lachlan giving away some skins early on Nov. 8.

Slurp Bazooka

The ‘Slurp Bazooka,’ similar to the infamous Bandage Bazooka, is expected to be added in Fortnite update v14.50. The new heavy weapon was leaked by HYPEX soon after v14.40 in October, and appears to be ready to be released in-game.

The new bazooka will likely operate in a similar fashion to its Bandage cousin. The Slurp Bazooka will probably fire Fortnite’s iconic Slurp Juice, which heals one health point every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. The bazooka may simply heal.

The main difference is that Slurp worked on shields as well, where Bandages only restore health. This may be the case of the bazooka as well. The new gun will likely also take up a number of weapon slots, just like the Bandage Bazooka.

Fortnite v14.50 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including issues with Gas Cans, and plenty more.

Epic Games has also flagged v14.50 will disable party matchmaking in Creative Mode. It is not expected to be re-engaged on live servers until “at least v14.60,” the Fortnite devs warned after announcing update v14.40 was on its way.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.50:

General

Burn Basher animation issue.

Battle Royale

Gas Cans temporarily disabled

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

Creative Mode

Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.

There is no “Back to Hub” Option in Creative Play server.

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.50 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.