Fortnite update 14.40 patch notes: Fortnitemares, Midas returns - Dexerto

Fortnite developers Epic Games have now confirmed the next Chapter 2 Season 2 update, patch v14.40 ⁠— the spookiest of the season ⁠— is on its way. Here’s all the early patch notes, downtime details, and more for the Oct. 21 update.

It’s late October, and that can only mean one thing in Fortnite: the ghoulish Fortnitemares annual event is back! This Halloween-themed patch will bring everything from Fortnite’s old spooky enemies, Husks, as well as a mysterious resurrection.

We’ve got a pretty good idea of what’s coming in the terrifying Halloween patch update on Oct. 21 too; here’s everything we know about patch v.14.40 so far ⁠— starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending update downtime.

When is the Fortnite v14.40 patch coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v14.40 update for Wednesday, October 21. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (8am UTC, 9am BST, 6pm AEST).

Expect a lengthy downtime for the v14.40 patch. Fortnite matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the Halloween update.

Also, be warned, the patch size on PC will be “much larger than normal.” Epic has confirmed the update will clock in at around 27GB but once the patch has gone live it should “massively reduce” the size of the game on your hard drive.

Boo.🎃 v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/60MVUVJsZC — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020

Fortnite update v14.40 early patch notes

Fortnitemares returns

It’s October, and that means Halloween is right around the corner! Spooky season in Fortnite means “Fortnitemares,” which we should see enter the game soon.

Map changes for the Halloween event may not come right on the patch drop, but that means data miners will dig up information on it soon enough.

Expect map swaps, fog, and spooky new skins in Fortnitemares 2020.

There’s also a chance Midas returns to the Authority as a ghost after his failed test with the Device, so that could be one thing found when patch v14.40 goes live.

Midas’ Revenge

Speaking of Midas’ return, the theme of this Halloween patch has already been leaked, and it’s all based around the former Fortnite villain coming back with a vengeance.

According to the datamined leaks, Midas will once again take over the Authority in v14.40, and this time he’ll have spooky Ghost Henchman at his side. He’ll also trade out his iconic Drum Gun for a Gold Scar, just to change things up a little.

Husks return in Halloween update

Fortnitemares 2020 is also set to bring back Zombie Husks. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Husks are another iconic part of any Halloween update in Epic’s battle royale.

Whether you’re a fan or not, the Husks will be returning too; Fortnite dataminer @Mang0e_ discovered updated versions of the Husk spawner files. Whenever those get a makeover, the lumbering zombies they spawn aren’t too far behind.

In Fortnitemares past, these cubes spawned all over the map.

There’s a chance this may happen again, but it’s more likely they remain in Retail Row. The last time they appeared ⁠— during Season X ⁠— this was their hub.

A sound for the zombies cube spawners was changed/updated in 14.30. pic.twitter.com/rVm5uPRoEv — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 14, 2020

Halloween items, consumables

The final pre-patch v14.40 leaks pointed to new Halloween items and consumables being added to the game when Fortnitemares goes live on Oct. 21.

Multiple dataminers, including Hypex and Tabor Hill, discovered mention of new rideable Broomsticks. These new items, marked “wbroom” in the Fortnite code, should work similarly to Silver Surfer’s Surfboard, or the Glider Re-Deploy.

The Halloween patch will also add “pepper ming,” “hop drop,” “candy corn,” “jelly beans,” and “thermal taffy,” all of which could provide boosts or power-ups.

Upcoming consumables: – Wbroom

– Pepper Ming

– Hop Drop

– Candy Corn

– Jelly Bean

– Thermal Taffy — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Fortnite v14.40 bug fixes

As per usual, the Fortnite team has also added a number of bugs and issues to their official Trello board. This week’s patch will likely include fixes for many of these recurring problems, including the issues with Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb.

Here is the full list of bug changes potentially set for v14.40:

General

Honey Hitters Pickaxe disabled.

Battle Royale

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

TWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

Inventory shuffling after respawning in Team Rumble.

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb temporarily disabled in competitive playlists.

Creative Mode

Players without matchmaking permissions cannot access the Team Size setting.

Sky color does not change when adjusting light color setting.

Fog and lighting settings changed in Creative.

Mobile

Vehicle buttons missing.

Black textures on foil variants on Nintendo Switch.

So, there you have it! That’s our early patch notes with expected changes and fixes coming in Fortnite’s v14.40 update patch. Once the official details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know.