Fortnite reveals new Ali-A ICON Series skin

Fortnite has revealed the next ICON Series collaboration is with none other than popular YouTuber and Fortnite content creator, Ali-A.

Ali-A revealed his ICON Series Skin collaboration alongside the official Fortnite Twitter account on May 15 to a very warm reception.

After only three hours, Al-A’s reveal tweet garnered over 10.9K likes and nearly 1.5K retweets.

Ali-A is Fortnite’s next ICON Series Skin collaboration

Ali-A Icon Skin! 🙏💙 Available in the Fortnite item shop May 19th 8pm EST! Use Code "ALIA" to support me! #EpicPartner 📺 See the whole Icon Set here: https://t.co/ECD4e9Z3vE pic.twitter.com/7MRTtvmA61 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) May 15, 2022

The reveal showcased four different skin styles that players can unlock, each with its own variant — such as the Sapphire Paragon and Titanium Tac styles.

These two styles come with the “Rare Reaper, Uncommon Combat, Epic Insurgent, and Legendarian color options — blue, green, purple, and gold respectively,” as mentioned in the official Fortnite blog post.

Ali-A ICON Series skin styles

Ali-A’s Icon Series skin has four different styles with a variant of each style:

Default Style (with Elevated variant)

Matroix (with Ultra-Armor Matroix variant)

Sapphire Paragon (with a ‘Revealed’ variant)

Titanium Tac (with a ‘Revealed’ variant)

As for accessories, the Ali-A Outfit includes the Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling with an Ali-Tech Plasmawings alternate style. A Glider in the form of the Ali-Tech Plasmawings Glider is also built into the Outfit along with the Back Bling.

As for the skin’s pickaxe, the Ali-Tech Staff Pickaxe will be available in the Shop alongside the ‘The Blue A Wrap’ gear and the ‘Lil’ Diploduculus’ Emote.

The Ali-A Cup start date

Ali-A fans can also look forward to the Ali-A cup starting on May 18 for a chance to unlock the Ali-A Outfit and Ali-Tech Backplate Back Bling early.

Players will be able to play up to ten matches in a three-hour time window specific to their region’s time. Those interested in their specific timeframe can find the information in the ‘Compete’ tab in Fortnite.

Interestingly, the players participating in the Ali-A Cup will be playing the Zero Build Duos mode.

Ali-A’s ICON Series Skins will be available in the Fortnite item shop on May 19 at 8 PM EST.