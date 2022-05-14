Ninja urges Epic to remove Fortnite’s most “broken” weapon

Twitch star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins called out Fortnite’s most “elo inflating” weapon and urged Epic Games to remove it from the popular battle royale.

Since Epic Games made the game-changing decision to remove building from Fortnite with the Zero Build mode, Ninja has returned to the battle royale that helped him rise to fame.

Since Blevins has fallen in love with the game all over again, he’s seen a massive rise in viewership on Twitch.

Although he’s praised Epic’s handling of Fortnite recently, there’s still a few changes he’d like to see the company make – including removing one annoying weapon.

Ninja rages at Fortnite’s Drum Shotgun

The 30-year-old streamer was live on May 13 when he encountered the power of the Drum Shotgun. After getting killed by the shotgun in mere seconds with full shields he raged hard at just how powerful the weapon is.

“I hate the Drum Shotty so much! It requires no skill, get it out of the game, please!” the streamer called out.

He continued his rant: “I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy dying to or using that gun. I use it so that I can win. It’s a broken-ass gun that needs to be removed because it’s an elo-inflator, dude.”

The Drum Shotgun has become one of the most sought-after weapons in all of Fortnite as it has the ability to melt opponents faster than any other gun in the gun.

Ninja finished his rage-fueled rant, saying: “A five-year-old with a fricken’ controller just jetpacks and locks on with whatever weapons he’s using, and it’s probably the combat SMG or the Drum.”

Blevins skipped right past asking for the Drum Shotgun to be nerfed, to demanding the gun be removed entirely.