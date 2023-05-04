Fortnite players want the Lightsaber Mythic as a new pickaxe

The latest Star Wars crossover event in Fortnite has brought Lightsaber weapons back to the battle royale, but some players aren’t happy about the fact that Lightsabers aren’t provided as pickaxes for these classic Star Wars characters.

Since the release of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019, there have been a few collaborations between the Star Wars franchise and Fortnite. Lightsabers were initially presented to fans as a Mythic melee weapon in the game during the first ever crossover.

Since then, new Star Wars characters have been added as skins to the game each year. The most recent update added four new skins to the game: Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, and Clone Troopers from the Prequel Trilogy films.

Players were hoping that these skins would finally include Lightsabers as pickaxes (also known as harvesting tools), but that is not the case. The result was a massive outpouring of player feedback across all social media platforms.

Epic Games Star Wars Prequel skins from the Galactic Republic era arrive in Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite players are unhappy with Lightsabers not being pickaxes

As part of the new Star Wars crossover in the game, players can once again obtain Lightsabers as melee weapons by talking to Star Wars characters around the map.

But after the recent release of Darth Maul and Anakin Skywalker skins, many players were hoping that the iconic Lightsabers would also be available as pickaxes for these characters.

On the Fortnite subreddit, one player shared an image of the latest pickaxe that comes with Anakin’s cosmetic set and expressed their disappointment with it, writing: “Epic is really gonna give us everything BUT the lightsaber pickaxe.”

One user responded to the first post with, “Yes, the famous…… what the hell is this even supposed to be… from the movies,” indicating that they did not recognize the pickaxe from the films; another user then explained that it is a useful tool used to repair devices in the Star Wars world.

One Reddit member provided a different point of view by saying: “Tbh the lightsaber weapons being free probably brings more folks in that’ll buy skins, than it will bring in folks to buy lightsabers from the shop.”

Players could now see how Epic shrewdly played a card to provide fans of the film franchise access to the Mythic weapon in-game without requiring them to pay V-Bucks on it.

With several Star Wars collaborations now under their belt, it’s certainly feeling like the long-awaited Lightsaber pickaxe will never become a reality.