Fortnite players shocked by OG fan who hadn’t got a win in half a decade.

Players were shocked to discover that one player secured his first solo-win, in the new Fortnite OG season, after nearly five years of losses.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season “OG” has been released, and players have been loving the new and returning additions to the game.

Epic Games brought back items from the past that players used to love, like the Grappler, and also made some changes that may have brought back the old “double pump” meta.

Some players, especially those who have been playing the game since the Tilted Towers POI, have been thrilled about these changes, and some streamers have welcomed the changes as well – Dr.Disrespect even hinted that Fortnite legend TFUE, who retired from streaming, might make a return.

One player managed to secure his first win in nearly a decade in Fornite Chapter 4 Season OG, shocking the Fortnite community.

Fortnite community roasts player who secured first-ever solo-win

One Fornite fan posted a clip of winning a 1v1, claiming their first solo win: “Been playing since Ch1 Season 3 and I only now just got my first solo victory!“

Some Fortnite fans congratulated the player, reminiscing over their first solo win: “Congrats my dude… nice clean victory.”

But others couldn’t believe that this was the original poster’s first solo win, given that they had been playing for nearly five years, and commemorated the player’s determination “Not winning a single [solo] game in half a decade and still playing is insane.”

However, it is unlikely that the Fortnite fan celebrating their first win in a while will be alone, as players who quit the game as Fortnite evolved will be returning as Epic Games return old “OG” features that players loved, such as unvaulting some beloved weapons.