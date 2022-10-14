Fortnite’s new Lizzo-inspired Emote will pump you up

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

The Pump Me Up emote in Fortnite features moves by Jaedan Gomez, who took inspiration from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” single.

TikTok star Jaedan Gomez went viral a few months ago for her “About Damn Time” dance. In addition to inspiring countless others to adopt the dance moves, the viral video also captured Lizzo’s attention.

Notably, it landed Gomez an opportunity to perform alongside Lizzo on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Now, the “About Damn Time” dance is making moves of its own elsewhere, specifically in one of the world’s most popular online games.

Fortnite just introduced a new emote inspired by a hit Lizzo song

Epic Games has unleashed another emote in Fortnite, one that borrows moves from TikTok star Jaedan Gomez. The emote in question is known as Pump Me Up and features a snippet of the aforementioned Lizzo track.

Upon Pump Me Up’s release, Epic rolled out a trailer showcasing the emote in action – as seen in the Twitter post below. Players can find the new dance in Fortnite’s Item Shop, where it bears a price tag of 300 V-Bucks.

In addition to the Lizzo emote, Fortnite players will want to be on the lookout for this year’s Fortnitemares. The yearly extravaganza returns next week on Tuesday, October 18, Epic Games recently revealed.

Details about 2022’s Halloween-themed festivities presently remain sparse at best. However, designs from the Concept Royale contest winners, Dreowings and Kitsunekitsu, are confirmed to appear during Fortnitemares as in-game skins.

Of course, more information concerning the forthcoming festivities should become available as the release of Fortnite’s spooky event draws near.