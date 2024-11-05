What does Beat Synced mean in Fortnite? New feature explained

Some Fortnite emotes have just received a new Beat Synced tag from the Chapter 2 Remix update. Here’s what it means.

One of the main highlights of Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix is the return of fan-favorite characters and a revamped map, bringing back classic POIs from the past. However, outside the Battle Royale, new features and changes have also been added to the game.

If you head to your locker and examine your emotes, you’ll likely notice a new text saying “Beat Synced” included in some of them. As a brand new feature that came with the Remix update, this can leave you a little confused as to what it means.

So, here’s what you need to know about Beat Synced and what it does to your emotes.

Fortnite Beat Synced feature explained

epic games An example of a Beat Synced emote in Fortnite.

The Beat Synced feature affects how an emote plays out when you use it to Jam with Jam Tracks.

If an emote has a Beat Synced tag to it, its animation will automatically match with the tempo of the Jam Track you’re currently playing, whether in Battle Royale or Festival.

So, for example, if you’re jamming with a Jam Track with a faster tempo, the emote will look sped up, and the opposite will apply to slower tracks.

All emote features as of Chapter 2 Remix

With Beat Synced added as a new tag, the game now has a total of three different emote features so far. To help sum it up and keep you in the loop, they are as follows:

Emote type Detail Beat Sync Emotes that synchronize with the beat of Jam Tracks Synced Emote Emotes that allow multiple players to dance, play an instrument, or perform actions together Traversal Emotes that can be used while moving around the map

It’s possible for an emote to have multiple tags to them. The new Snoop’s Walk emote, for example, is both Beat Sync and Traversal, which means that not only will it adjust to your Jam Track, but you can also walk around with it.

And then there’s also the Chugga Chugga emote, a perfect example of both Synced and Traversal, letting other players join you in a mini train ride.

That sums up all you need to know about Beat Synced emotes. While you’re here, take a look at some of the free skins you can get in this chapter, all the new Mythic weapons, and all the hidden Gnome locations.