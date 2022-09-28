Fortnitemares 2022: What do we know about the Halloween event so far?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Fortnitemares is one of the biggest Fortnite events of the year, with loads of tricks and treats to celebrate the Halloween season. Here’s everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022 so far.

There are loads of annual events in the Fortnite calendar, from Summer Splash to Winterfest, but the Halloween-inspired Fortnitemares is definitely the most exciting one for fans of all things spooky.

Last year’s event featured skins based on classic horror villains like Frankenstein’s Monster and The Mummy, so Epic Games have a lot to live up to this year. Who knows what skins or weapons we’ll see?

While the event hasn’t been officially announced yet, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022 so far below.

There’s currently no confirmed start date for the Fortnitemares 2022 event, but it seems safe to assume that it will begin at some point in early October 2022 to tie into the Halloween celebrations.

Last year’s Fortnitemares event began on October 5 and ran until November 2, which gives us a good idea of when to expect this year’s event to begin – assuming Epic Games follow the same pattern.

Fortnite leakers have also teased that a mid-season update is expected to go live on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, which would line up nicely with last year’s Fortnitemares launch date.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed so far, so it’s best to wait for an official announcement before getting your hopes up. We’ll update this page as soon as a start date is announced.

Fortnitemares 2022 leaks and teasers

As always, Epic Games are keeping details about Fortnitemares 2022 under lock and key, but a few interesting details have already been shared by leakers.

In a tweet from September 20, HYPEX revealed that a new Halloween boss with the codename ‘Freaky’ is on the way. It can summon creatures and will drop an unknown Mythic weapon when it’s defeated.

This boss is also expected to drop a Pumpkin Launcher – a themed version of the standard Rocket Launcher – which suggests this powerful weapon will be unvaulted during the event.

It’s also been shared that a new ammo type called ‘Phantom Ammo’ is being worked on. We have no idea what it’s for, but it could be for a Halloween weapon or it could be something to do with the boss fight.

That’s everything we know about Fortnitemares 2022 so far! We’ll keep this page updated as more details get confirmed, but in the meantime check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and leaks.