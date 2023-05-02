Fortnite leak hints at overgrown biome for Chapter 4 Season 3

A recent leak suggests a jungle biome will enter the mix whenever Epic Games rolls out Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

Fortnite’s next season update is expected to arrive in June, though Epic has yet to formally announce as much. Regardless, leaks and rumors about Chapter 4 Season 3 crop up every so often.

One leak, in particular, suggests the new Fortnite season may feature a desert theme. Such speculation comes courtesy of a dataminer who found files featuring palm tree textures and the like.

Article continues after ad

Now yet another piece of datamined information has supposedly offered a hint at what may await those who dive into Season 3’s upcoming arrival.

Latest Fortnite leak seems to tease a jungle biome for Season 3

As spotted by Fortnite-dedicated account Shiina, leaker LeakySussed has shared a screenshot of a datamined asset file that Epic Games added today, May 2. The file in question includes text that reads as follows: “MF_AsteriaCustomBiomes_Jungle.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Shiina notes that this could point to a jungle biome entering the popular battle royale once Chapter 4 Season 3 goes live in the summer.

Article continues after ad

And, apparently, that’s not all. According to leakers Wenso and Loolo_WRLD, the development team is also producing new Armored Vehicles for Season 3. The two allege that NPCs codenamed “ArmoredCarGoons” will sit at the wheel of such vehicles.

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything about Fortnite’s supposed jungle biome or Armored Cars. However, should the latter prove accurate, they’ll mark the first armored vehicles to hit the island since the Armored Battle Bus that was introduced in Chapter 3.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 4 Season 3 won’t likely become available until early June, but a new update has given players plenty to fuss over. All-new Star Wars content is currently live in Fortnite, featuring prequel skins for Darth Maul, Anakin, Padme, and more.