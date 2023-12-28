Fan transforms LEGO bricks into a real-life Fortnite adventure

One LEGO Fortnite fan took it upon themselves to recreate the feeling of running through caves with actual LEGO bricks.

LEGO Fortnite has been loved by thousands since its release on December 7 as one of the three new game modes of Chapter 5. The survival-based mode broke a million followers during its first week and still maintains hundreds of thousands.

Despite multiple Fortnite skins getting LEGO-fied versions for the new mode, there has yet to be an official release of any LEGO sets or characters.

Article continues after ad

This lack of product availability has forced some fans of both franchises to get creative with their own LEGO bricks. Bringing real in-game situations to life to be put on display.

Article continues after ad

LEGO builder brings Fortnite’s NPC’s tough jobs to life

Villagers play a significant role in LEGO Fortnite by gathering resources, building items, and joining the player on expeditions around the map.

One Redditor posted an image of the LEGO set that they had built. The inspiration? Having their villager deal with the skeletons in the caves while they collect resources.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I tried to do as best as I could with the pieces I had,” said the poster. “I even added a spider underneath a rock, so lifting the rock attacks you like in the game. The shield is not accurate, but I had no other shield or item. There’s even a log on the floor, a scorpion, and something to emulate the roots coming out of the walls.”

Article continues after ad

Commenters praised the post for the build’s uncanny resemblance, with one user going so far as to declare it indistinguishable from an official LEGO set.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly a sweet set,” said one user. “Looking forward to seeing you on the front page when the official minifigs release, and you can make even more scenes.”

LEGO has yet to reveal any official merchandise or set collaborations with Fortnite. So, for now, fans will have to use the LEGOs they already have to bring the game into the real world.