LEGO Fortnite player invents fully functional in-game battleship

One LEGO Fortnite player has invented a full working battleship in the game, which resembles an IRL warship you would find in an army’s navy fleet.

LEGO Fortnite players have became obsessed with the exploration and creative aspects of the game, which have been key to its instant success since release.

From travelling around your vast worlds to explore the different biomes, creatures, items and resources you can find, to simply just trying to build creative masterpieces, it has proved a hit with many.

As the Fortnite game mode has progressed, and players have got more experienced, various players have been inventing a whole heap of unbelievable LEGO creations. These include cars, planes, monorails and airships, to even recreations of buildings and spaceships from pop culture.

Now, one LEGO Fortnite builder who has spent a number of days creating a battleship, has finally revealed their fully functioning warship, which would fit right in as part of any IRL naval fleet.

Player recreates fully working warship in LEGO Fortnite

Fortnite player GingerJay1991 has been striving to become a LEGO Fortnite “Master Builder,” with their unbelievable builds having constantly been taking over the subreddit.

After a few days of teasing their next creation, the player has now fully revealed their working battleship that resembles a naval warship, which was highly decorated throughout.

Their boat includes a whole heap of features that you would typically find, such as a helipad for their helicopter, as well as various towers, cannons, cabins and even multiple floors in high detail.

Players soon flooded in to praise the build: “This not insane, this is impossible. So much detail! Good job bro. Good luck decorating the inside.” As another even claimed: “This is the best build I’ve seen posted so far. Absolutely incredible and very creative.”

Others questioned: “How on earth did you not hit the build limit?” To which GingerJay1991 replied: “I want to say PS5 has a higher limit, but don’t quote me!” They also revealed that they had spent around 16 hours on building the ship so far, as they are set to continue decorating and improving their warship.

