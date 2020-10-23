Fortnite leak reveals Slurp Bazooka, Christmas Snowman NPCs coming soon - Dexerto

A handful of new weapons, items, and even upcoming characters have slipped through the cracks in the latest Fortnite update, revealing what’s on the horizon for the 2020 Christmas event and beyond.

As Fortnite’s spooky Halloween takeover gets underway, players have already spotted signs of what’s to come for the eventual Christmas event in 2020. While the Fortnitemares patch was only just deployed on October 21, a ton of information has already been dug up from the game’s files.

The community is currently battling with Midas but another NPC appears to be on the horizon. Perhaps a more friendly one. Meanwhile, new tools of destruction are on the way along with various other items to keep the game fresh.

Epic’s battle royale has shown no signs of slowing down lately. Here’s what we can expect in the near future thanks to the latest series of leaks.

First up, the developers are hard at work on a new form of heavy weapon. Rather than blowing up the opposition with regular rocket launchers, there’s a new ‘Slurp Bazooka’ on the way, according to Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX.’

No other details were discovered, though we can make a few guesses as to how this weapon might work. Instead of knocking enemies back, it could suck them forward, bringing them off their platforms and into your shotgun range. Given that it has ‘slurp’ in the name, perhaps it even ties in as a healing weapon. Allowing you to shoot health-restoring projectiles at your teammates. Only time will tell how this one turns out.

Next is an unreleased item that may never see the light of day. It appears as though Epic has been toying with the idea of a ‘Fire Extinguisher’ item in Fortnite. This might be tied into a unique limited-time mode where putting out fires is the name of the game. Or perhaps it may even be a random item on the map no different to propane tanks.

Last but not least, an entirely new Non-Playable Character (NPC) is on the way. Most likely tied into the 2020 Christmas event, a new Snowman character is coming soon with all new features.

This NPC will come with its own line of quests, have its own conversations, and even drop you loot. Though it can also explode too… for some reason.

Some of these additions may arrive in the very near future while others like the Snowman, likely won’t appear until the Christmas-themed takeover.

Be on the lookout over the next few weeks. Future updates could let slip more of what to expect in the big end of year celebration.