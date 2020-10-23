 Fortnite leak reveals Slurp Bazooka, Christmas Snowman NPCs coming soon - Dexerto
Fortnite leak reveals Slurp Bazooka, Christmas Snowman NPCs coming soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 3:00

by Brad Norton
Fortnite Snowman
Epic Games

A handful of new weapons, items, and even upcoming characters have slipped through the cracks in the latest Fortnite update, revealing what’s on the horizon for the 2020 Christmas event and beyond.

As Fortnite’s spooky Halloween takeover gets underway, players have already spotted signs of what’s to come for the eventual Christmas event in 2020. While the Fortnitemares patch was only just deployed on October 21, a ton of information has already been dug up from the game’s files.

The community is currently battling with Midas but another NPC appears to be on the horizon. Perhaps a more friendly one. Meanwhile, new tools of destruction are on the way along with various other items to keep the game fresh.

Epic’s battle royale has shown no signs of slowing down lately. Here’s what we can expect in the near future thanks to the latest series of leaks.

Fortnite Bandage Bazooka
Epic Games
Could a new weapon similar to the Bandage Bazooka be on the way?

First up, the developers are hard at work on a new form of heavy weapon. Rather than blowing up the opposition with regular rocket launchers, there’s a new ‘Slurp Bazooka’ on the way, according to Fortnite leaker ‘HYPEX.’

No other details were discovered, though we can make a few guesses as to how this weapon might work. Instead of knocking enemies back, it could suck them forward, bringing them off their platforms and into your shotgun range. Given that it has ‘slurp’ in the name, perhaps it even ties in as a healing weapon. Allowing you to shoot health-restoring projectiles at your teammates. Only time will tell how this one turns out.

Next is an unreleased item that may never see the light of day. It appears as though Epic has been toying with the idea of a ‘Fire Extinguisher’ item in Fortnite. This might be tied into a unique limited-time mode where putting out fires is the name of the game. Or perhaps it may even be a random item on the map no different to propane tanks.

Last but not least, an entirely new Non-Playable Character (NPC) is on the way. Most likely tied into the 2020 Christmas event, a new Snowman character is coming soon with all new features.

This NPC will come with its own line of quests, have its own conversations, and even drop you loot. Though it can also explode too… for some reason.

Some of these additions may arrive in the very near future while others like the Snowman, likely won’t appear until the Christmas-themed takeover. 

Be on the lookout over the next few weeks. Future updates could let slip more of what to expect in the big end of year celebration.

How to unlock Wolverine ‘Logan’ skin in Fortnite Season 4

Published: 22/Oct/2020 18:01

by Andrew Highton
Logan in costume in Fortnite
Epic Games

Wolverine, the fierce member of the X-Men, has gotten himself a cool new skin to unlock in Fortnite. But you’ll need to jump through a few hoops to unlock it. This guide will tell you how to unlock the Wolverine Logan Skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite is always getting a stream of new content to unlock and obtain. The latest content, announced via Fortnite‘s Twitter, is a brand new skin for Wolverine that pays homage to his origin character – Logan.

As usual, these rare skin styles don’t come easily, so you’re going to have to work to unlock the man with dangerous adamantium claws. Luckily enough, we know exactly what you need to, and how to do it.

Wolverine outfits in Fortnite
Epic Games
You wouldn’t want to meet these two in a dark alley.

How to unlock Logan skin

In order to unlock the Logan skin, you’ll need to slice your way through 60 of the game’s weekly challenges – whichever ones you want to complete is entirely up to you.

In addition to this, you’ll also need to complete 6 of Wolverine’s Battle Pass Challenges. Again, the game doesn’t specify any, in particular, meaning you have the unbridled freedom to do the ones you want to.

Weekly challenges typically drop every Thursday, and we’ll have weekly challenge guides to get you through them all. It might take a while to grind through them, but Epic confirmed that Season 4’s Weekly and Wolverine Challenges stay available all through the rest of the Season.

It’s entirely possible that you’re already well on the way to fulfilling these demands and very soon you’ll have your very own Logan outfit.

You need Wolverine first

Superheroes posing in Fortnite
Epic Games
Wolverine has been a big part of Fortnite Season 4

Naturally, to obtain the mature version of Wolverine, you do need to already have possession of the original Wolverine costume first. Just in case you’re unfamiliar with how to do so, we do have tips on how to do that too.

You will need to complete 6 specific Wolverine challenges:

Step 1 – Complete ‘Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks

  • Jump from the Battle Bus and land at Weeping Woods
  • Use the map below to see the locations you should visit
  • Investigate each in the bathroom, on the fridge, and on the trailer

Step 2 – Complete ‘Find loading screen picture at Quinjet Patrol site

  • Exit the Battle Bus near the middle of the map
  • Land at the Quinjet ship, which spawns at different places each time
  • Enter the Quinjet, and find the loading screen
  • Search the loading screen and you’re done
  • Complete ‘Find Wolverine’s Trophy at Dirty Docks’

Step 3 – Complete ‘Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground

  • Exit the Battle Bus at Dirty Docks.
  • Glide over towards the warehouses in Dirty Docks, landing at the one with all the vases.
  • Go inside and interact with the Sentinel Head to complete the challenge.

Step 4 – Complete ‘Locate a Mutant Containment Truck

  • Exit the Battle Bus at Dirty Docks
  • Head over to the sentinel robots again, and string together launches from their hands
  • Land on the last one to complete the challenge
  • Complete ‘Defeat Wolverine’

Step 5 – Complete ‘Locate a Mutant Containment Truck

  • The Trask Transport Truck landmark can be found northeast of Coral Castle and southeast of Lockie Lighthouse. The Truck will be sitting a piece of rock that has introduced in the latest map changes.

Step 6 – Complete ‘Defeat Wolverine’

  • It would help to have a whole squad ready to take down the clawed superhero, as by far one of the most difficult bosses to kill by yourself, however, it can still be done.
  • Once you grab your gear to defeat him, you will need to track the Marvel hero down deep within the Weeping Woods POI or on the outskirts of Slurpy Swamp. You can find all spawn locations for Wolverine below.

Once you’ve completed these 6 steps, you should then unlock Wolverine.