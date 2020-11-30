 Fortnite Season 5 Rift Beacon leak hints at map changes - Dexerto
Fortnite Season 5 Rift Beacon leak hints at map changes

Published: 30/Nov/2020 10:20

by Connor Bennett
Rift BEacon in Fortnite's desert biome
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

A new Fortnite leak has hinted at the Rift Beacons making a return in the near future, so, they could be coming back in the upcoming Chapter 2, Season 5 update?

Even with a new map, a raft of new mechanics, and different crossovers, Fortnite Chapter 2 hasn’t quite hit the heady heights it set itself back in Chapter 1 when it exploded onto the battle royale scene. 

That, in turn, leads fans to beg for Epic Games to bring back things from the past – be it a particular weapon, map location, and in some cases, an overall theme for the season. On of the most sought-after items, that fans would like to see make a return, are the Rift Beacons.

The beacons, which popped up in Season X, were apart of the ever-evolving map – with locations, new and old, taking their place with each update. Seeing a beacon in-game, at a certain location, spelled danger for it – and they gave fans something to look forward to.

LootLake, Twitter
Epic Games
Rift Beacons spell the end of days for locations when they pop up.

Well, it looks like they could be returning in the near future – at least, perhaps, to play a role in the Galactus Event. 

Fortnite leaker TweaFN tweeted on November 29 that the beacons had been updated – alongside a whole host of other assets. These included the beam of light used in the Robot vs Monster event at the end of Season 9.

These event-related assets being updated does seem to suggest that they will be used in the Galactus, especially as the beacons were also updated prior to the Chapter 2, Season 3 event – where they played a small role. 

Even though all signs point to the beacons, at least for now, playing a role in the event – this doesn’t completely rule out their return in Season 5. 

As of writing, the only hint about the Season 5 theme we’ve got is the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda secret skin, so everything is on the table in terms of changes. We’ll just have to see what Epic decides to do.

