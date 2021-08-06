Ninja, TimTheTatMan & more freak out over Ariana Grande’s Fortnite tour performance

Ariana Grande joined the illustrious club of musicians to perform in Fortnite, and the internet just could not get enough.

The August stop on the Rift Tour featured none other than Ariana Grande performing in all the pastel and crystals the Fortnite universe could muster.

With a setlist including “7 Rings,” “Be Alright,” “R.E.M.” and more, insane visuals and effects weren’t the only things to look forward to, as there seemed to be something for everyone.

One of those tuning into the concert’s premier was none other than Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, perhaps one of the most famous Fortnite personalities of all time.

“This is INSANE,” Ninja wrote on Twitter. “It’s like a personal concert.”

TimTheTatman, who can be heard in the background, was apparently freaking out even more than Blevins was. “Dude, imagine being a kid and experiencing this,” Tim remarked, totally stunned at what he was witnessing happen in-game.

Ariana Grande fans were also over the moon with the performance. One part that really seemed to blow people’s minds when Grande, like Travis Scott before her, became a giant and towered over the map.

Fortnite Concept Artist and noted Ariana stan ‘D3NNI’ pretty much summed up how a lot of fans were feeling during the performance – a good sign that Epic crushed it once again.

“THIS EVENT WAS EVERYTHING I’VE EVER WANTED & MORE!!” He tweeted. “The VISUALS, the SONG CHOICES, the CHOREO… every single detail was perfect. MY HEART IS SO HAPPY RN.”

In fact, the biggest complaint from those who tuned in to the event seems to be it was simply too short. At just under 15 minutes, people were clamoring for more of the pop star, and can you really blame them?

Fornite might not be as popular as it was in it’s heyday, but it’s still one of the most poppin’ battle royales around. One other thing is certain, too: They definitely know how to put on a good show.