Fortnite player reveals easy way to complete Kinetic Ore quest

A Fortnite player has shown a way to “easily” wrap up the Kinetic Ore quest in the currently running Week 4 challenge.

Since the start of Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has rolled out new weekly challenges for players to partake in for a limited time.

The latest of such challenges went live a few days ago, with one quest tasking users with traveling a certain distance using the Kinetic Ore element.

It’s a reasonably simple executive, yet some may find it a tad bit time-consuming. Fortunately, one Fortnite player has stumbled across an easier way of completing the task.

Fortnite’s Kinetic Ore quest made simple with special hammer

To travel on Kinetic Ore in Fortnite’s Week 4 challenge, players must first activate the element by striking it several times with their pickaxe.

But Reddit user Existing-Complex-932 has an easier solution for firing up the purple ore. According to the Redditor, players need only to use a Shockwave Hammer, as demonstrated in the following video clip:

As seen in the gameplay footage, a single blow from the powerful hammer sends the Kinetic Ore on its way. At the very least, the Shockwave Hammer method should speed things along for those who take on Fortnite’s Kinetic Ore quest.

Like every other set of objectives in Fortnite’s Week 4 challenges, completing “Travel Distance Using Kinetic Ore” rewards large amounts of XP. (This specific quest is worth 16,000 XP in total.) Many players will want to take advantage of the limited-time opportunity, then.

Other Week 4 quests include taming or hunting wildlife, hunting wildlife 10 times in a match, and obtaining 50 health/shields by jumping on Sky Jellies.