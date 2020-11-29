Fortnite glitch lets you ‘drive’ the Battle Bus ahead of Galactus event - Dexerto

A new glitch with the Fortnite Battle Bus has been found, letting you ‘drive’ the vehicle towards Galactus ahead of Season 4’s in-game Nexus War event.

The hype for Fortnite’s Season 4 live-action event is now starting to build, after Galactus has reappeared outside of the battle royale island ahead of the final showdown on November 30.

Nexus War will likely feature all of the superhero characters such as Wolverine, Thor, and others that have recently been added to Fortnite, as they face off against the Marvel supervillain.

It was previously hinted that, during the upcoming event, Fortnite players will also need to “join the fight” against Galactus by learning how to drive the Battle Bus and a new glitch has been found allowing players to do exactly that.

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King has revealed a clever trick that players can do to stay in the Battle Bus after the start of a game and ‘drive’ right up to where Galactus currently rests.

The content creator explained that after entering any limited-time mode where the Battle Bus paths towards the Marvel character, you need to briefly disconnect your internet connection just before the Bus kicks you out at the end.

The Fortnite vehicle will continue to move towards Galactus with your character still inside, giving you an up-close look at the Devourer of Worlds.

While it is likely that players will have much more control of the Battle Bus when it does become a feature in the event, it can give players an early feel for what the Nexus War might look like.

As of now, it remains unclear what exactly will happen during the Nexus War event but there have been a few Fortnite leaks hinting at yet another Black Hole ending to the in-game event.

Fortnite fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out for sure, however, with only a short while remaining until Season 4 comes to a close and the Nexus War event finally takes place.