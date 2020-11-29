 Fortnite glitch lets you ‘drive’ the Battle Bus ahead of Galactus event - Dexerto
Fortnite glitch lets you ‘drive’ the Battle Bus ahead of Galactus event

Published: 29/Nov/2020 12:44

by Daniel Cleary
Battle Bus flying in Fortnite
A new glitch with the Fortnite Battle Bus has been found, letting you ‘drive’ the vehicle towards Galactus ahead of Season 4’s in-game Nexus War event.

The hype for Fortnite’s Season 4 live-action event is now starting to build, after Galactus has reappeared outside of the battle royale island ahead of the final showdown on November 30.

Nexus War will likely feature all of the superhero characters such as Wolverine, Thor, and others that have recently been added to Fortnite, as they face off against the Marvel supervillain.

Galactus in Fortnite
Galactus can be seen in the water outside of the Fortnite island.

It was previously hinted that, during the upcoming event, Fortnite players will also need to “join the fight” against Galactus by learning how to drive the Battle Bus and a new glitch has been found allowing players to do exactly that.

Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King has revealed a clever trick that players can do to stay in the Battle Bus after the start of a game and ‘drive’ right up to where Galactus currently rests.

The content creator explained that after entering any limited-time mode where the Battle Bus paths towards the Marvel character, you need to briefly disconnect your internet connection just before the Bus kicks you out at the end.

The Fortnite vehicle will continue to move towards Galactus with your character still inside, giving you an up-close look at the Devourer of Worlds.

While it is likely that players will have much more control of the Battle Bus when it does become a feature in the event, it can give players an early feel for what the Nexus War might look like.

As of now, it remains unclear what exactly will happen during the Nexus War event but there have been a few Fortnite leaks hinting at yet another Black Hole ending to the in-game event.

Fortnite fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out for sure, however, with only a short while remaining until Season 4 comes to a close and the Nexus War event finally takes place.

Fortnite Galactus skin leaked ahead of Season 4 finale event

Published: 28/Nov/2020 22:12

by Theo Salaun
fortnite galactus skin event leaked
Just days ahead of Fortnite’s Galactus live event on December 1, data-miners have leaked a highly anticipated Galactus skin without spoiling event details. 

Galactus, the “Devourer of Worlds,” has been approaching Fortnite’s island and his unavoidable arrival is finally nigh. In a one-time-only, live Season 4 “Nexus War” finale on December 1, Marvel’s world-eater and Epic Games’ player base will collide. 

While fans currently know that the gigantic, cosmic entity is making his way to the Island and that something will be happening on the aforementioned date at 4 p.m. ET, few details are available.

Fortunately for impatient aficionados of the battle royale, dataminers have leaked a Galactus skin that should be coming to the game’s shop with a bundle at some point.

Fortnite Galactus skin leaked

galactus skin fortnite
Twitter, @ximton
The Galactus skin doesn’t seem massive, but it’s definitely spooky.

While it’s unclear exactly how similar this skin will be to the teased images of a gargantuan, shadowy Galactus shared by Epic themselves, the skin most certainly presents an imposing figure. 

Dressed in glistening jet black and red, the skin features regal, villainous armor bookended by chunky boots and a massive helmet. Eagle-eyed fans might even notice a particularly smug smile sitting across the infamous villain’s purple face.

It remains uncertain if this skin will be available for purchase and, if so, when it will be. But leakers like ‘ximton’ have discovered files indicating it could be part of a bundle. Still, in order to save fans from leaks, dataminers have remained largely quiet about specific event details.

Fortnite Galactus event – what we know so far

A variety of leaks have already surfaced, showing a gigantic Galactus and teasing the possibilities of a major battle between Marvel’s heroes and the cosmic world-eater. But Epic Games have tried to keep things on the low, only confirming that “the fate of all Reality lies in the balance.”

As mentioned earlier, the finale event begins on Tuesday, December 1 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT, 9 p.m. GMT) and its exact duration is unknown. Epic have advised players to download the latest update (14.60) and Houseparty (which is integrated with Fortnite to allow for live video chat).

For all leaks, details, and news about the event, follow along with our dedicated Galactus info hub.