How Fortnite Season 5's leaked black hole could save the game - Dexerto

How Fortnite Season 5’s leaked black hole could save the game

Published: 27/Nov/2020 14:56

by David Purcell
Fortnite black hole
Fortnite has been in a state of purgatory since Chapter 2 started up, with long-running seasons, content droughts, and many of its biggest creators abandoning it for games like Warzone and Among Us. But, if the leaked black hole event is true, things could change. 

The buzz of Chapter 1 has never really returned to Epic Games‘ strange world of silent characters. There has been endless crossovers, no patch notes to show players what they could be missing out on, and generally that feeling of developers being a step ahead of the game is frankly a distant memory.

Think back to the biggest moments in history for Fortnite. This game had everybody talking about the Infinity Blade, and remember the whole streaming space fighting a corner on planes being added. There was genuine hype for each update, and there still is – just to a much, much lesser extent.

Latest leaks from Fortnite Season 5 have included everything from a crossover with The Mandalorian (and three cheers for Baby Yoda), but really it’s the black hole leak we’re crossing our fingers for. In a world of flash of the pans, we’ve seen Fall Guys, Among Us, and there will be another.

But, if Epic Games want to bring back the core audience they built in the first place, things need to change and fast. A black hole leaves many possibilities on the table, and here’s just a few.

Map changes and rotation

Tilted Towers

One thing that is for certain is the need for map changes. The Chapter 2 map has been tweaked and moved around, with new POIs coming in, though if we think back to the tremendous expansions and shifts for Chapter 1 – it’s been insignificant.

Remember how the island adapted and completely froze over for Season 7, or even the Season 8 introduction of a volcano. We had robots being built on the tallest parts of the map, and rockets ready to fire us into space. With a black hole comes the opportunity to take us back to those crazy times, or even have a map rotation that occurs periodically – much like Apex Legends – that allows us access to play both Chapters at one time.

This would mix things up and keep gameplay fresh in Fortnite Season 5, rotating between the two and having them both connected.

New weapons and items

rocket launcher fn
It’s about time classic weapons came back, but that’s not all.

The crazy and often mindboggling nature of new weapons/items has faded away. Every change used to spark a debate or catch the eye. Lately, it’s been as underwhelming and as irrelevant a game than at any other time in its history. It doesn’t have to be this way, though.

There’s nothing really stopping Epic from going crazy once again though. Whether people liked it or not, that’s what got people playing it in the first place. From one week to the next, you didn’t know if you were playing the same game. It changed so rapidly, and a big part of that was mixing up the loot.

Throw a spanner in the works, an item or ability that makes you first-person while holding it. Bring back rocket launchers and take us back to simpler times. Add guns and items we’ve never seen before, to shake up the meta.

Abandon superheroes in Fortnite Season 5, once and for all

Galactus and Marvel hereos in fortnite
Epic Games
Superhero content appears to be approaching a natural end in Fortnite – at least, we’re hoping so.

Last on our wish list is basically to scrap this superhero obsession. The franchise has moved from crossover to crossover, working with some of the biggest franchises in history to bring their characters to life in-game.

That’s all well and good, but has it really made the game better to play? Sure, you can now choose to jump in as one of the Avengers or Aquaman, but the story doesn’t have to be built around that. The great thing about map developments and gameplay differences in the early seasons was that not one person knew what was happening next. You would be glued to leaker accounts and sniffing around for new details.

Next up on the Fortnite calendar is the Galactus event – we know that for certain.

For quite some time now, we’ve known what the Galactus event was going to be all about, and of course, there’s some hype. But it’s all pretty predictable. The heroes will be under siege, pull something out of the bag, and we’ll all escape the world eater by some miracle to kick off Fortnite Season 5.

The first black hole had everybody gripped and you won’t recreate that sense of wonder. Some people thought the game was just ending. This time, if the leaks are to be true, let’s hope the black hole adds never-before-seen map changes.

If it doesn’t happen now, there’s a good chance that when it eventually does happen, hardly anybody will care anymore. This game needs a refresh now.

How to complete Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

Published: 27/Nov/2020 2:12

by Brad Norton
Fortnite XP Xtravaganza
Fortnite Season 4 is now entering its final week, but before it wraps up, you’ve got one last batch of Challenges to get through in order to claim some huge last-minute experience.

After what feels like forever, the current Marvel-themed takeover is about to reach its conclusion. Galactus is hurtling towards the map, and the Nexus War is finally set for a major in-game event on December 1.

If you’re worried that you might not have time to fill out your Battle Pass before then, fear not. Epic Games has come through with more XP boosts this week than any week prior. You’ll be able to catch up and finish things off in no time thanks to this week’s XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

From where you’ll need to go and what you’ll need to do, we’ve got everything broken down. Here’s how you can complete Week 14’s XP offerings.

Fortnite skins
Epic Games
Foil skins for the current Marvel lineup will soon be gone forever.

There are a whopping 12 Challenges to get through this week, plenty to keep you busy. Many of these can be kept in the back of your mind while you focus on some of the more tricky ones. However, there’s nothing too complex here, so you should be able to get them all done in barely a few hours of playing.

Some Challenges ask you to use certain weapons and items. Be sure to track down Assault Rifles and Boogie Bombs in every game while keeping an eye out for vehicles as well.

One unique task requires you to keep your full health bar intact along with full shields. Obviously, this might need you to camp things out and play it safe. Eight minutes is the set time so try to find a safe spot, barricade yourself in, and wait this one through.

For more casual Challenges like fishing from a motorboat or riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York, your best bet could be to drop into some Team Rumble. Trying these in the standard Battle Royale playlists might prove frustrating. The full list of Week 14 Challenges can be found below.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 14 XP Xtravaganza Challenges

  • Deal damage with Assault Rifles to opponents (1,000/2,500/10,000)
  • Hit opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (1/9/15)
  • Fish for items from a motorboat
  • Fish for items from a motorboat and a Choppa in a single match
  • Fish for items from a motorboat a Choppa, and a pickup truck bed in a single match
  • Maintain full shield and health for 2/4/8 minutes in a single match
  • Deliver a Small Truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries
  • Generate power for Stark Industries by riding zip lines to and from Upstate New York (3)
  • Harvest Buses and RVs in native Fortnite locations (1)
  • Release Slurp into the atmosphere (3)
  • Boogie before oblivion (1)
  • Eliminate opponents outside of Stark Industries, Misty Meadows, or Weeping Woods (15)
Fortnite fishing
Epic Games
Fishing will play a big role in your XP gains in this final week of Season 4.

Whether you’re trying to complete the Battle Pass before it’s too late, or aiming for the ultra-rare foil skins, time is running out. This is your final week in Season 4 so get through as many Challenges are you can before everything’s gone.

To get ready for the new season, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Galactus event in Fortnite.