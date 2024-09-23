How to get Infinite Drift Pack in Fortnite

Find out how to get the Infinite Drift Pack in Fortnite which features some of the game’s original characters.

Cosmetics are undoubtedly a big part of Fortnite, as the game continues adding more skins to its ever-expanding list of collabs. That said, it doesn’t mean that original characters in the game are completely left out in the dark.

The Infinite Drift Pack in Fortnite features some of the familiar faces in the game, with Fishstick being one of them. Luckily, this pack has finally returned to the game after nearly a year since season OG.

If you’d like to add cosmetics from this pack to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Infinite Drift Pack in Fortnite, including all the skins and items in it.

Fortnite: How to get the Infinite Drift Pack

The Infinite Drift Pack is available to purchase in the Item Shop for $17.25. Unlike most skins and bundles featured, you can only obtain this by using real money – and not V-Bucks.

On the Item Shop page, all you need to do is scroll down until you find this pack under the Special Offers and Bundles section. Alternatively, you can purchase it outside the game via Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.

Everything included in the Infinite Drift Pack

epic games A look at all skins and cosmetics included in the Fortnite Infinite Drift Pack.

The Infinite Drift Pack features three main skins, each with additional cosmetics that match their styles. Since they’re a pack, they cannot be bought separately. So, for example, if you only want one back bling from this pack, you’ll have to purchase everything that comes with it.

That said, for $17.25, you’ll get to obtain these items below:

Fishdrift skin + LEGO style

Atlantean Jug back bling

Atlantean Trident pickaxe

Skulldrifter skin + LEGO style

Red Riftcage back bling

Skull Scythe pickaxe

Rift Strider Drift skin + LEGO style

Strider’s Hardshell back bling

Strider’s Slicers pickaxe

And that sums up all you need to know about how to get the Infinite Drift Pack in Fortnite. Just remember that since this is a real money purchase, you won’t be able to refund it. While you’re here, check out how to get the all-new Rubius Icon skin and free skins in Fortnite while they last.

